Washington, D.C., Oct 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Online scams wreak havoc across the Americas and globally, causing significant financial and emotional damage. The Global Anti-Scam Summit (GASS) Americas 2024, organized by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) and hosted by Amazon.com, Inc., aims to combat these growing threats. The summit will feature over 30 hours of presentations, workshops, and interactive sessions across ten critical tracks, all focused on developing a global defense strategy to protect consumers and inform regulation.

The summit will empower experts to take decisive action by focusing on the impact on victims, highlighting global scam statistics, explaining emerging scam tactics, and fostering international cooperation. The aim is to provide a roadmap for regulatory bodies to drive meaningful change.

With $1.026 billion in global scam losses in 2023, this event seeks to mitigate further damage in 2024 and beyond.

Day 1 will address the human and policy aspects of scams:

Victim Impact: Led by AARP, this session delves into the emotional and financial toll on victims and their communities.

Policy: The Aspen Institute will explore regulatory gaps and legislative solutions, sharing best practices from around the world.

Law Enforcement: Chaired by UNODC, this session focuses on the collaboration between local and international agencies to disrupt scam networks.

Data & Signal Sharing: GASA and DNS Research Federation will unveil plans for an international cybercrime exchange to reduce cybercrime by 50% in 10 years.

Bank Collaboration: This session, led by Feedzai, will explore the critical role of banks in preventing scams.

Day 2 will shift to specific industries and technologies most at risk:

Financial Services: Featuring industry leaders like Capital One and Mastercard, this session will explore how multi-sector collaboration can build the perfect anti-fraud infrastructure.

Telecom: Focuses on how telecom companies can improve security to protect consumers.

Customer Digital Experience: Major platforms like Amazon will discuss how to strengthen protections at key digital touchpoints.

Blockchain: Investigating scams in crypto and blockchain, chaired by Cube3.AI.

Cybersecurity: Trend Micro will lead panels on advanced investigation techniques, focusing on scams like sextortion and pig butchering.

Uniting Expertise for a Scam-Free Future

"Consumers globally are facing a crisis with scams. Governments, private industry, and law enforcement must come together and act now," says Jorij Abraham, Managing Director of GASA. "Our aim at this summit is not only to discuss the problems but to build solutions that protect consumers worldwide."

Confirmed Speakers:

Glen Prichard, UNODC

Jean-Jacques Sahel, Google

Matthew Noyes, U.S. Secret Service

Laura Quevedo, Mastercard

Ben Chance, Zelle

Amy Nofziger, AARP

Mauro Ellovitch, MPMG

The summit will also launch the annual Global State of Scams Report 2024, offering an in-depth analysis of major scam trends and their impact.

Join us in Washington, D.C., for this landmark event. Visit gasa.org/gass-2024-americas to view the full schedule and register.

