

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, Oct 24, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - JBL®, the renowned lifestyle audio brand under Harman International, celebrated the launch of the “JBL Rewind Revolution Roadshow” today, bringing the party to life with its portable JBL PartyBox speakers and JBL PartyLight. Using AuracastTM technology, JBL PartyBox and JBL PartyLight sync seamlessly with each other and the music, creating a next-level sensory experience. JBL PartyLight Beam JBL PartyLight Stick For a more personal experience, the flagship True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, JBL Tour Pro 3, which is the first TWS with Auracast by JBL, rocketed onto the roadshow, with a Smart Charging Case with feature rich touchscreen, Real-Time True Adaptive Noise Cancelling and new audio transmitter for in-flight. The JBL Rewind Revolution Roadshow runs from 21-27 October at Mid Valley Mega Mall, East Entrance Atrium. The latest products designed to elevate your get-together or events are the JBL PartyLight Beam and JBL PartyLight Stick. While both add dynamic lighting synced to the best of the music, the JBL PartyLight Beam is a compact unit ideal for kinetic lighting effect. The JBL PartyLight Stick stands around one meter tall, is great for adding 330º room-filling mood enhancing features to your playlist. Both products use AuracastTM technology to connect effortlessly to a JBL PartyBox with a simple push of a button on each device. Control the speed, colours and patterns from the JBL PartyBox app. The built-in microphone with music detection algorithm, allows JBL PartyLight Beam and JBL PartyLight Stick to sync to the music playing in the room. The roadshow also featured JBL Partybox Club 120 and JBL PartyBox Stage 320, showcasing impressive JBL Pro Sound, sub-grille lights, and battery-powered performance. Whether it is dance or R&B, JBL PartyBox speakers deliver JBL’s renowned high-quality sound. These portable speakers come with a plethora of controls and features from the product-topping control panel, built-in handle, replaceable battery, IPX4 splashproof resistance, microphone and guitar inputs, plus Bluetooth to connect to your favourite music app from your preferred device. Mr. Henry Yap, Managing Director of Global Best United (M) Sdn Bhd said, “You can now party outside the box and enter a whole new soundscape with JBL PartyLight Beam and JBL PartyLight Stick as your essential elements for creating unforgettable parties. Whether it’s a holiday party or an intimate evening, synchronised music and lights can set the perfect mood.” “While JBL PartyBox Club 120 and JBL PartyBox Stage 320 can be paired with JBL PartyLight Stick and JBL PartyLight Beam, it is also very versatile and sturdy for use outdoor and indoor. Both comes with powerful JBL Pro Sound, futuristic lightshow, and splash proof, you can use it as a speaker or add a microphone, you can take your karaoke parties and outdoor celebrations to the next level”, Henry added. Mr. Mitchell Wong, Business Development Manager for JBL Malaysia said, “The technological advancements of the JBL Tour Pro 3 offer a feature-rich, fully customisable system. The JBL Tour Pro 3 is the flagship TWS earbud from JBL, with the latest audio technology like JBL Spatial 360 with Head Tracking, True Adaptive Noise Cancellation 2.0 and the first dual driver earbud.” The dual-driver design in the JBL Tour Pro 3 enhances audio performance, reducing distortion and improving sound clarity. The True Adaptive Noise Cancellation 2.0 system monitors and recalibrates over 50,000 times per second, recalibrating to adapt to environmental changes and compensating for sound leakage. The earbuds also ship with five additional ear-tips options - four silicon and one foam - for enhanced comfort and fit. Available in two colours, black and latte, the JBL Tour Pro 3’s smart case screen can be personalised with a photo, wallpaper and supports 13 languages. Availability. All featured JBL® products are available for purchase at Lazada, Shopee, and all leading retailers: ALL IT, Viewnet, Urban Republic, Thundermatch, Vivid Concepts, PC Image, SY Electric, THT, One Living, Harvey Norman, AES, Central Electronics, SS Audio, Brightstar Computers, Style Laser and EKS. Find out more about the JBL Products at https://www.jblonlinestore.com.my. Hi-Res Images. Please download hi-res product and lifestyle images from this link. For media information, kindly contact:

