Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, October 25, 2024
Friday, 25 October 2024, 11:59 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Vyasa Yoga
Vyasa Yoga SG Marks Silver Jubilee with International Wellness Conference

SINGAPORE, Oct 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Vyasa Yoga SG, Singapore’s leading yoga institute, proudly celebrated its Silver Jubilee this month, marking 25 years of transforming lives through yoga and holistic health practices. Founded with S-VYASA, Vyasa Yoga SG has empowered thousands through its scientific, research-based yoga training and therapy programs, building a community of 3,000 certified yoga instructors and 500 yogi health therapists.

The Silver Jubilee celebrations were inaugurated by esteemed guests, including Deputy High Commissioner of India Pooja Tillu, Neil Parekh, Chairman of Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), Dr. H R Nagendra Guruji, Padma Shri awardee and renowned yoga guru, and Dr. Manjunath NK, Vice-President of the Asian Yoga Therapy Association, alongside Vyasa Yoga SG Founder, Manoj Thakur.

To commemorate the milestone, Vyasa Yoga SG hosted the **International Conference on "Comprehensive Wellness Strategy" from October 19th to 20th, 2024 at the Galaxy Ballroom, CSC Tessensohn Club. The conference brought together 50 experts from 11 countries to explore integrating ancient yoga wisdom with modern science to enhance well-being. In her keynote address, Deputy High Commissioner Pooja Tillu emphasized the global relevance of yoga, stating: “Continue embracing yoga practice as a guiding light that will bring us together as a global family.”

Manoj Thakur, Founder of Vyasa Yoga SG, reflected on the institute’s journey, “It has been a remarkable 25-year journey. Our success reflects the spirit of well-being we have cultivated in Singapore and beyond. We look forward to guiding people towards healthier, happier lives for many more years to come.”

The event featured live yoga demonstrations and a special recognition ceremony to honor the institute’s significant contributions to health and wellness in Singapore. 

Vyasa Yoga SG is planning a series of events throughout the year to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

About Vyasa Yoga SG

Established to promote a healthy lifestyle through a scientific approach to yoga, Vyasa Yoga SG offers a variety of accredited programs for all ages and levels. With a mission to foster a culture of well-being, the institute continues to be at the forefront of holistic health in Singapore. For more information, visit  https://vyasasingapore.com/

For further media queries contact:
Ganesh Somwanshi
ganesh@mettai.world




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Vyasa Yoga
Sectors: Daily News, Local Biz, Beauty & Skin Care
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Military Metals Adds Key Ground at Its West Gore Antimony Property, Signs Binding LOI to Acquire Additional Claims  
Oct 25, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
Kryterion Strengthens Japan Operations to Enhance Client Service Capabilities  
Oct 25, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
MHI-MME Licenses Manufacturing and Sale of MET Turbochargers to Leading Chinese Marine Machinery Manufacturer  
Friday, October 25, 2024 1:15:00 PM
Fujitsu and Toyota Systems Corporation achieve 50% reduction in core system update time using generative AI  
Friday, October 25, 2024 12:05:00 PM
Vyasa Yoga SG Marks Silver Jubilee with International Wellness Conference  
Oct 25, 2024 11:59 HKT/SGT
Everest Medicines Announces the Launch of VELSIPITY(R) in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area  
Oct 25, 2024 11:28 HKT/SGT
Founder of Hua Medicine Dr. Chen Li was awarded the 'C.C. Tan Life Science Industrialization Award'  
Oct 25, 2024 09:18 HKT/SGT
DIFC continues to drive global action in shaping greener economies - Announces 2nd edition of the Future Sustainability Forum in Dubai  
Oct 25, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
HighTide Therapeutics to Present Analyses of Phase 2 MASH Study at AASLD's The Liver Meeting 2024  
Oct 25, 2024 08:57 HKT/SGT
Foodrella Tteokbokki Captivates Global Taste Buds  
Oct 25, 2024 07:23 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   November
Virtual
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
OSEA 2024
19  -  21   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       