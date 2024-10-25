

SINGAPORE, Oct 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - EduEdge is proud to announce its Formula-Style method, designed to transform the way struggling students master English. Despite English being Singapore's first language, many students struggle with deeper aspects of the language, such as comprehension, written expression and critical thinking. This proficiency gap affects not only their English grades but also their performance in other subjects. Research highlights a strong link between English language proficiency and academic achievement in areas like Maths and Science, underscoring the importance of mastering English for well-rounded academic success. From left to right: Angela's mum, brother, EduEdge Founders: Edwin Edangelus Cheng and Rowena May Yue, Angela Ray Oh Traditional teaching methods often fall short of helping students achieve true language mastery. As English is the most widely spoken language globally, this lack of holistic proficiency concerns parents who want their children to excel, not just in exams but in life. EduEdge addresses this challenge through a revolutionary approach to English education. Pioneered by founder Edwin Edangelus Cheng, EduEdge developed the groundbreaking Formula-Style method, designed to take the guesswork out of English learning. Backed by years of educational research, this structured approach goes beyond exam preparation by equipping students with the critical language skills and deep understanding necessary for lifelong success. By breaking down complex language concepts into easy-to-apply formulas, EduEdge empowers students to excel academically while mastering the communication skills essential for future professional achievements. Edwin Edangelus Cheng's personal journey resonates with many parents and students. "I once was like your child," Edwin shares, recalling his struggles with English as a student from a Chinese-speaking family. His experience and years as a public school teacher, where he taught both English and Physics, inspired him to find structured methods for language learning. "I saw how students approached learning English," Edwin explains. "They often rely on intuition without the structure or proper articulation needed for true mastery. In Physics, we see results quickly because of its formula and steps. I wondered, could the same formula-style approach work for English?" This question led to the development of EduEdge's Formula-Style method, offering a more structured and methodical way to teach and learn English. What makes the Formula-Style method different is its ability to break down English learning into easy-to-apply and easy-to-remember formulas, similar to Maths and Science. This system, known as the Total English Mastery System (TEMS), helps students learn English in a faster, smarter and more effective way. Over the past 10 years, TEMS has helped more than 3,500 students from over 150 schools across Singapore improve by at least two grades, with many achieving high Bs and As in English and General Paper (GP) exams. Students who started with borderline or failing grades found success by mastering six core language skills—Vocabulary, Grammar, Reading, Writing, Listening and Speaking. The impact of the Formula-Style method is shown in the stories of students who have experienced notable success. One such example is Angela Ray Oh, who, like many others, struggled with English during secondary school and was stuck at a C6 grade despite her determination. Her breakthrough came in Sec 4 when her mum enrolled her in EduEdge. After learning structured techniques, Angela's approach to English transformed, leading her to score an A2 for her O-Levels. The benefits of these techniques extended beyond secondary school. While studying at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Angela was awarded the Lee Kuan Yew (LKY) STEP Award, a highly competitive scholarship. The application process required writing two essays within 48 hours. Drawing on the writing techniques and critical thinking skills she gained at EduEdge, Angela crafted her submissions with confidence and aced both essays and the interview, demonstrating how EduEdge's method equips students for real-world success. This success is no coincidence. EduEdge's Formula-Style method is powerful, but its true impact is realised through the exceptional educators who bring it to life. The highly qualified and passionate teachers at EduEdge are rigorously selected, ensuring that the method is delivered to its full potential. This combination of structured techniques and top-tier teaching creates a transformative learning experience that drives students' success. Every journey at EduEdge begins with a Diagnostic Consultation Assessment (DCA) involving both parents and students. This personalised session provides a clear and quantifiable understanding of the child's current abilities and identifies specific areas that need improvement. Many parents believe misconceptions like, "My child speaks English, but their test results aren't great," or "My child reads a lot, but the results aren't improving." The DCA dispels these misconceptions by pinpointing underlying issues in comprehension, writing or critical thinking. This tailored approach allows EduEdge to develop a plan for effective improvement, ensuring more conducive learning. Parental involvement is a key aspect of the EduEdge approach. Regular feedback is provided via email, based on detailed marking of the child's submitted work. This ensures parents stay up to date on their child's progress. Post-lesson consultations are also available to address any specific concerns. Committed to continuous innovation, EduEdge keeps refining its methods to ensure students receive quality education not just for exams but for lifelong success. As part of its forward-thinking approach, EduEdge is exploring the use of AI and cutting-edge technology to personalise learning for every student further and extend educational support beyond the classroom. These tools will help create a more adaptive learning environment that tracks progress, identifies areas for improvement in real time and provides tailored resources. Additionally, EduEdge is expanding its reach with care, ensuring that high teaching quality is never diluted while maintaining accessibility for students and parents. With existing branches in Serangoon and Bukit Timah, EduEdge is set to open a new branch in Marine Parade, further increasing accessibility across Singapore while upholding the high standards that has made it one of the country's leading English tuition specialists. Experience the EduEdge difference today. Book a complimentary 60-minute DCA using the coupon code ELSUCCESS. Give your child, aged 10 to 18 (or Primary 4 to Junior College 2), the personalised support they need to improve their English skills and excel academically. Media Contact

