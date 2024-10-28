Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, October 28, 2024
Monday, 28 October 2024, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Source: AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd
AlphaInvest unveils next-gen ShareInvestor.com platform, accelerates digital innovation to empower investors
Revamped ShareInvestor.com platform follows the Group's recent rebranding, reflects its evolution since its founding in 1999 and coincides with its 25th anniversary

SINGAPORE, Oct 28, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - AlphaInvest Holdings, a leading regional financial media technology provider, today announced the launch of its redesigned market data platform, ShareInvestor.com, to deliver a more intuitive, interactive and insightful user experience for investors.

The new ShareInvestor.com delivers an enhanced look and feel for seamless navigation
The new ShareInvestor.com represents a leap forward for the Group’s market data business amidst evolving user trends, its key features include:

  • Enhanced look and feel for seamless navigation
  • Improved watchlist functionality for easy tracking
  • Comprehensive portfolio feature with analytics
  • Advanced data visualisations for easy analysis
  • Optimised viewing across all devices

Mr Lim Dau Hee, Chief Operating Officer of AlphaInvest, said, “These enhancements are the culmination of many months of development and beta testing, backed by decades of experience in market data tools. The way people are consuming data has changed, with content more readily understood through visualisation instead of just words.”

“Our in-house technology capabilities enable us to deliver unique value-added features such as our volume distribution charts, fundamental data and quote movements, setting us apart from other service providers to empower investors with deeper insights.”

The launch of the new ShareInvestor.com platform coincides with AlphaInvest’s 25th Anniversary and marks a new chapter in its ongoing mission to empower investors by providing them with trusted products and services for informed investment decision-making.

Mr Christopher Lee, Chief Executive Officer of AlphaInvest, said, “The revamp of ShareInvestor.com reflects our continued commitment to provide all our subscribers with the best possible experience and sets a strong foundation for us to introduce new enhancements in the future, including A.I. assisted functionalities.”

“The new ShareInvestor.com is one of many milestones in our growth roadmap as we continue to develop and launch new innovative products to empower investors and expand our reach into ASEAN and Greater China.”

Since its founding in 1999, AlphaInvest has expanded beyond its market data business to establish itself as a leader in investor relations and investor education across the region. The Group operates the largest investor relations network in the region, with a portfolio of more than 700 public listed companies and a reach of over 300,000 people across its platforms.

About AlphaInvest

>120

Employees across SG, MY, TH ID

>700

Public-Listed Companies

>300,000

Audience Reach across platforms

AlphaInvest Holdings is a leading regional financial services, media and technology company. Founded in 1999 to empower investors, AlphaInvest provides trusted products and services for informed investment decision-making. Its core areas of business span investor relations, market data tools and investor education.

AlphaInvest operates the largest investor relations network in the region, providing online IR services to more than 700 public-listed companies across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. Its market leading investor platforms, including digital publications Investor-One, Inve$t and social platform InvestingNote, reach over 300,000 people.

For more information, please visit www.alphainvestholdings.com




