

SINGAPORE, Oct 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - EDUtech Asia 2024, will be back for its 9th edition from 6 to 7 November. Organised by Terrapinn, EDUtech Asia 2024 will offer a distinguished lineup of education leaders, decision-makers, policy makers, educators, innovators and disruptors to collaborate and reimagine the future of education with the power of tech. EDUtech Asia will have the honour of having Madam Halimah Yacob, Chancellor of the Singapore University of Social Sciences and former President of Singapore, gracing the conference as our Guest of Honour. On 6 November, Madam Halimah will deliver the welcome address, marking the official opening of the event. Headlining the conference are Prof Guo Yike, Provost at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Dr Jason Lodge, Deputy Associate Dean (Academic) at The University of Queensland and Dr Ng Pak Tee, Associate Professor at the National Institute of Education (NIE) Singapore. As a pioneer in AI, Prof Guo will explore AI's impact on traditional education and its potential to personalise learning experiences during his keynote, “AI at the helm: breaking boundaries in education”. Discussing the application of self-regulated learning strategies to balance student engagement with high-quality learning Dr Jason Lodge, will address "The Digital Learning Paradox: Navigating Technologies Without Losing Direction." Posing the provocative question, "If AI is Artificial Intelligence, What is Real Intelligence", Dr. Ng Pak Tee stresses the growing importance of nurturing human intelligence alongside AI advancements. Alongside the keynotes, over 400 speakers will also be addressing pressing issues on the minds of educators including AI, leadership, teaching and learning, digital transformation and infrastructure, wellbeing, lifelong learning, assessments and more across six breakout stages. "EDUtech Asia offers an invaluable opportunity for educators to connect, share insights, and discover cutting-edge educational technologies that are transforming learning experiences," says Ms Sophia Ku, EDUtech Asia Managing Director, Terrapinn Pte Ltd. Alongside the main conference, EDUtech Asia will also feature a series of activities within the exhibition - EdTech Showcase: Over 200 EdTech solution providers, including Google for Education, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung Electronics Singapore, i-Scream Media, Canvas by Instructure and Kami, will exhibit their transformative educational technologies. The start-up city features up-and-coming start-ups introducing their solutions to the wider education community. There will also be two free-to-attend stages featuring live demos across the two days.



- Free seminars for educators, by educators: Designed to provide educators with a platform to voice their thoughts, EDUtech Show & Tell highlights successful campus initiatives and processes where technology was used effectively in the classroom, and aims to empower attending educators to progress on their digital journeys. Additionally, the Ask Me Anything Lounge puts the spotlight on attendees and encourages them to ask their burning questions to experts on topics including AI, wellbeing, assessments, data and immersive learning.



- The inaugural Planet Protectors Sustainability Challenge, powered by Google for Education, seeks to empower students to take the lead in tackling sustainability challenges. With this year’s theme tackling the issue of waste, fifteen student teams from K-12 and Higher Education institutions will be showcasing their ideas and solutions.



- EDUtech Asia is proud to team up with Plastify, a social enterprise dedicated to transforming recycled plastic into reusable products, to produce its EDUtech Asia branded memorabilia . Attendees will not only learn about sustainability initiatives but also enjoy a unique, hands-on experience to create their own EDUtech Asia memorabilia made out of 100% recycled plastic in just under 30 seconds.



- The Early Childhood Education Showcase will highlight a series of projects by students from the National Institute of Early Childhood Development (NIEC), Singapore. Attendees will get to experience some of the students’ creations, from digital story books and fun educational programmes, and listen to some of the exciting findings from their research. - The finals of the "Temasek Foundation Education Challenge: Empowering Teachers through EdTech" competition will take place at EDUtech Asia. Here, ten innovative EdTech start-ups will compete with their solutions. The challenge seeks to discover and support innovative solutions that evolve the roles of educators, enhance the effectiveness of teaching and introduce new models to reach underserved communities. Registration for EDUtech Asia 2024 is still open at www.terrapinn.com/EDUtech_Asia_24. Premium conference passes as well as free-to-attend exhibition visitor passes are available. EDUtech Asia 2024 will take place in B2 Halls D, E, F, at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore, on 6-7 November 2024. For more information on EDUtech Asia 2024, please visit: www.terrapinn.com/EDUtech_Asia_24 EDUtech Asia



Conference dates and opening hours:

6 November 2024: 08:50 - 18:00

7 November 2024: 08:50 - 17:10 Exhibition opening hours:

6 November 2024: 09:20 – 18:00

Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business.



Terrapinn – spark something.

www.terrapinn.com Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to: Jessica Foong at jessica.foong@terrapinn.com





