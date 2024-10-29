

SGX-listed Straits Trading partners Alta for its real estate opportunity, FIR-ST™, a fractionalised investment that provides access to prime private properties in Singapore without the need for hefty upfront expenses.

FIR-ST™ aims to provide its investors with stable returns and potential capital appreciation of a property over the tenure of an opportunity.

Straits Trading to tap on Alta’s global investor network for prime real estate opportunities. SINGAPORE, Oct 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Can investments in Singapore’s private property space be as easy as buying shares? FIR-ST™ (Fractional Investment in Real estate - Straits Trading), a new investment opportunity developed by Straits Trading (STC), a conglomerate-investment company with operations and financial interests in resources, property, and hospitality, seeks to do so. Known as one of the first companies to list on SGX, Straits Trading initiated the FIR-ST™ scheme, which makes investments in prime private property space in Singapore. Under this collaboration with STC, Alta has established a fund to provide investors easy access to FIR-ST™, which aims to confer economic benefits akin to property ownership in Singapore without the hassle of upfront payments and paperwork. The projected growth rate for Singapore's real estate market in 2025 is estimated to be around 4.5%, driven by strong demand in both residential and commercial sectors. According to PropNex Research, sales activity in Singapore’s landed homes market remained resilient in 1H 2024, with 681 transactions totalling $3.7 billion, outpacing the previous half-year. Despite high interest rates and market uncertainties, buyers continue to show strong demand, driving prices upward. The Good Class Bungalow (GCB) segment also saw increased activity, with nine high-value deals totalling $219 million. What is FIR-ST™? The FIR-ST™ scheme introduces a new and innovative way to participate in the real estate market with fractionalised investing. Investors in FIR-ST™ may access economic benefits like owning a property in prime areas found in District 10 in Singapore. This innovative model provides investors with a unique opportunity which may allow them to partake in the upside of property ownership without the burdens of landlord responsibilities, property acquisition, additional buyer's stamp duty, or cumbersome paperwork, as well as a market-adjusted dividend. Operational costs are seamlessly managed by Straits Trading, ensuring a hassle-free investment experience unparalleled in the industry. "Real estate remains a steadfast choice for investors aiming to strengthen their portfolios. With FIR-ST™, our partnership with Straits Trading breaks new frontiers in property investment, making exclusive opportunities and tangible economic benefits accessible through fractional investing. It’s a game-changer for those seeking a flexible and innovative way to grow their portfolios," said Benjamin Twoon, Chief Commercial Officer at Alta Alternative Investments. Eric Teng, Group Chief Operating Officer, Straits Trading added, “We are pleased to partner with Alta to introduce FIR-ST™. FIR-ST™ provides investors with a unique opportunity in fractional investment that mimic the experience of buying a physical property with potentially stable returns and upside over time.” About Alta As the leading licensed digital securities exchange for alternative investments in Asia, we are building critical capital market infrastructure backed by some of the most active securities brokerages and bookrunners on the Singapore Exchange - Phillip Securities, PrimePartners and Nomura Holdings (Japan). Empowering Private Markets: Through our Digital Exchange, we enable the tokenization and digital custody of alternative assets. This end-to-end solution simplifies and expedites the trading of smaller asset blocks, ultimately facilitating access and liquidity in private markets. We believe that access to capital markets are pivotal in all economies, we recognize that our role in building this critical infrastructure goes beyond facilitating trades; it paves the way for entrepreneurship, job creation, financial inclusion, and economic resilience, fostering a brighter future for emerging markets and economies. Innovative Financial Ecosystem: Our journey has seen us transition from securities trading and distribution of comprehensive products, including equities, private credit, funds, and asset-backed securities representing real world assets like whiskies and wines, to include fund management and digital custody. Visit us on https://alta.exchange/ About The Straits Trading Company Limited Incorporated in 1887, The Straits Trading Company Limited is a conglomerate-investment company with operations and financial interests in resources, property, and hospitality. These include strategic stakes in one of the world’s leading tin producer, Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad, which is dual listed on Bursa Malaysia and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, ESR Group Limited and Far East Hospitality Holdings as well as a diversified property portfolio that is wholly owned by the Group. For media inquiries, please contact:

