

SINGAPORE, Oct 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Ensign InfoSecurity (“Ensign”), one of Asia’s largest comprehensive cybersecurity solutions providers, is pleased to announce its 6th-place ranking in the 2024 MSSP Alert Top 250 Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) list. This recognition shows Ensign’s unwavering commitment to deliver innovative, cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions for global enterprises navigating today’s increasingly complex threat landscape. Notably, Ensign is the only Asia-Pacific company in the top 10, solidifying its position as a key player in shaping the future of cybersecurity. “We are honoured to be recognised among the world’s leading MSSPs," said Chua Zong Fu, Head of Managed Security Services at Ensign InfoSecurity. "In today’s digital landscape, the need for high-quality 24/7 Managed Security Services is more critical than ever. It is no longer just about detection, but also our ability to respond faster than the attacker. This includes our ability to operationalise technologies, such as generative AI, to enhance detection efficacy and execute the right response actions. This award is a reaffirmation of Ensign’s commitment to equipping organisations with the means to stay ahead of the cyber defence curve." Ensign’s Managed Security Services leverage on our regional operations, centred around Asia, to create a multi-layer defence network to share intelligence for better protection. Based on this threat intelligence, we continuously update our detection use cases, mapping them against MITRE ATT&CK framework. Through the integration of automation and AI algorithms, we can detect micro signals of attack and stop them before attackers gain a foothold within our clients’ environment. Further solidifying its leadership in cybersecurity, Ensign recently published its 5th Cyber Threat Landscape Report 2024, providing in-depth analysis of the most significant cyber threats across key APAC markets, including Singapore, Australia, Indonesia, the Greater China Region, Malaysia, and South Korea. This annual report underscores Ensign’s dedication to offering actionable intelligence that strengthens the security posture of industries across the region. “MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate Ensign InfoSecurity on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “The Top 250 MSSPs are an elite group of cybersecurity service providers, and they continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market. Members of this list are the best of the best.” MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, editorial director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E. The complete list is available here: https://www.msspalert.com/top-250 As businesses worldwide accelerate their digital transformation efforts, Ensign InfoSecurity remains committed to delivering innovative, real-world cybersecurity solutions, ensuring resilience in the face of evolving cyber risks. About Ensign InfoSecurity Ensign InfoSecurity is the largest comprehensive cybersecurity service provider in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, Ensign offers bespoke solutions and services to address their clients’ cybersecurity needs. Their core competencies are in the provision of cybersecurity advisory and assurance services, architecture design and systems integration services, and managed security services for advanced threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. Underpinning these competencies is in-house research and development in cybersecurity. Ensign has two decades of proven track record as a trusted and relevant service provider, serving clients from the public and private sectors in the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit www.ensigninfosecurity.com or email media@ensigninfosecurity.com.





