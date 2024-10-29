Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 12:57 HKT/SGT
Experiential Shopping Reimagined: Rockbird Media's Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia 2024 to Ignite Jakarta's Digital Marketplace

JAKARTA, Oct 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As the year nears its end, rockbird media's Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia prepares to drop the curtain of its 2024 Southeast Asia run with a crescendo in Indonesia. Set to electrify the country’s bustling capital on November 21 at the prestigious Le Meridien Jakarta, this summit is the final act in the series, with the theme "Retail Revolution: The Experiential Shopping" promising to be a catalyst for innovation in one of the region’s most vibrant digital marketplace.

RESA 2024 is meticulously crafted for the vanguards of retail - C-suite executives and directors who are shaping the future of commerce. Participants will dive deep into the art of crafting unforgettable shopping journeys, exploring the cutting edge of AI integration, mastering the nuances of hyper-personalization, and unlocking the potential of next-gen payment ecosystems that are transforming Indonesia's thriving marketplace.

More than just a summit, the event promises to be a crucible for retail alchemy, bringing together the brightest minds to not only predict the future of retail but to actively forge it in the white-hot furnace of Indonesia's digital economy. Attendees will experience visionary keynotes, curated one-on-one sessions, hands-on breakout sessions, electrifying panel discussions,  and networking opportunities tailored to individual business imperatives.

As Indonesia's e-commerce sector races towards an astounding IDR 661.9 trillion valuation this year, RESA emerges as the essential nexus where traditional retail wisdom collides with cutting-edge digital strategies. This summit is poised to be the birthplace of ideas that will reshape how millions shop, engage, and experience brands in the digital age.

For more information, including registration details, complete agenda, speaker updates, pricing, and more, please visit https://rockbirdmedia.com/all_b2b/resa-id-nov-2024/

About rockbird media

Rockbird media is an international business media company that produces B2B events and offers business solutions.

Whether it is through online media and content, must-have business intelligence and analytics, effective networking, and partnering solutions, we help businesses and professionals learn more about the latest trends, and know more about their customers, peers, and competition, to make that decision that allows them to grow.

Media contact:
Ann Jubelle De Vera
annjubelle@rockbirdmedia.com




