Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 17:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: TOPVISION Eye Specialist Berhad
TOPVISION Transfers From LEAP Market To ACE Market, Signs Underwriting Agreement With Hong Leong Investment Bank
Public Offering of 54.22 Million Issue Shares for Listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - TOPVISION Eye Specialist Berhad (“TOPVISION” or the “Company”), an experienced player in medical eye care services in Malaysia, is pleased to announce the signing of its underwriting agreement with Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad (“HLIB”) for its upcoming public offering in conjunction with the transfer of listing from the LEAP Market to the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (“Transfer of Listing”) (“Bursa Securities”). This Transfer of Listing representing a significant milestone in the Company’s growth journey.

Datuk Kenny Liew Hock Nean, Executive Vice Chairman of TOPVISION; Ms. Lee Jim Leng, Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of HLIB [L-R]
Datuk Kenny Liew Hock Nean, Executive Vice Chairman of TOPVISION; Ms. Lee Jim Leng, Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of HLIB [L-R]

TOPVISION is an established eye care provider with a strong presence in Malaysia, specialising in comprehensive ophthalmic services including cataract surgeries, treatment and management of glaucoma, and treatment and management of vitreous and retinal diseases. Listed on the LEAP Market of Bursa Securities in 2018, the Company operates a growing network of ambulatory care centres (“ACCs”) across Malaysia, with plans to expand to 14 ACCs by next year, including its maiden entry into East Malaysia. With a focus on providing advanced, patient-centric care, TOPVISION is committed to leveraging medical technology to enhance the quality of life for its patients.

The Transfer of Listing exercise, as outlined in the Company’s draft prospectus, will involve the public issue of 54.22 million new ordinary shares in TOPVISION (“Issue Shares”), representing 17.50% of the enlarged issued share capital, in conjunction with the transfer of its listing from the LEAP Market to the ACE Market of Bursa Securities.

The allocation of Issue Shares will be offered in the following manner: -

1. Institutional offering of approximately 33.93 million Issue Shares, representing 10.95% of the enlarged issued share capital, to be allocated to institutional and selected investors.

2. Retail offering of 20.29 million Issue Shares, representing 6.55% of the enlarged issued share capital:

a. 1.32 million Issue Shares for application by eligible directors (representing 0.42% of the enlarged issued share capital);

b. 2.16 million Issue Shares for application by eligible employees (representing 0.70% of the enlarged issued share capital);

c. 1.33 million Issue Shares for application by persons who have contributed to the success of the Group (representing 0.43% of the enlarged issued share capital);

d. 7.75 million Issue Shares for application by the Malaysian public via balloting equally allocated between Bumiputera (representing 2.5% of the enlarged issued share capital) and 7.75 million Issue Shares for non-Bumiputera (representing 2.5% of the enlarged issued share capital) investors.

HLIB, acting as the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter and Sole Bookrunner, will underwrite 20.29 million Issue Shares allocated for the retail offering.

Datuk Kenny Liew Hock Nean, Executive Vice Chairman of TOPVISION said, “This Transfer of Listing is a significant moment for TOPVISION as we transition from the LEAP Market to the ACE Market. The partnership with HLIB for our listing underscores our commitment to expanding access to high-quality eye care services throughout Malaysia. The funds raised from this public offering will allow us to further enhance our medical technology, expand our network of ACCs, and continue our contributions to the eye care sector. Having first been listed on the LEAP Market in 2018, TOPVISION is well-positioned for growth, and we believe this transfer listing will provide us with the resources needed to reach new heights, benefiting both our patients and stakeholders.”

Ms. Lee Jim Leng, Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of HLIB commented, “We are honoured to be part of TOPVISION’s journey to transfer from its LEAP Market listing in 2018 to now becoming a publicly listed entity on the ACE Market. We are excited with the prospects of TOPVISION being able to access a wider pool of investors via the ACE Market listing, which would help propel TOPVISION’s growth to the next level.”

The proceeds will be primarily used for the establishment of TOPVISION International Eye Specialist Centre and two new ACCs in Kuala Terengganu and Tawau. Additionally, the proceeds will be utilised to purchase new medical equipment and cover the estimated expenses for the transfer of the Company's listing from the LEAP Market to the ACE Market of Bursa Securities.

TOPVISION obtained Bursa Securities’ approval for the transfer of listing from LEAP Market to ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia on 17 September 2024.

About TOPVISION Eye Specialist Berhad (“TOPVISION”)

TOPVISION Eye Specialist Berhad is a prominent provider of medical eye care services in Malaysia, specialising in comprehensive eye care treatments including cataract surgery, treatment and management of glaucoma, and treatment and management of vitreous and retinal diseases. Founded with a commitment to delivering advanced and patient-centric medical services, TOPVISION operates a growing network of ambulatory care centres (ACCs) across Malaysia. The Company leverages medical technology and a team of experienced ophthalmologists to provide high-quality treatments. As an experienced player in the field, TOPVISION continues to expand its services, focusing on both innovation and accessibility to enhance the eye health of patients throughout the region.

For more information, visit https://www.tvesc.com/en/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of TOPVISION Eye Specialist Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan
Tel: +60 17-289 4110
Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching
Tel: +60 19-337 9099
Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz




Topic: Press release summary
Source: TOPVISION Eye Specialist Berhad
Sectors: Daily Finance, Healthcare & Pharm, Funds & Equities
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
CIMC Group Announces the First Three Quarters Results for 2024  
Oct 29, 2024 22:02 HKT/SGT
Ensign InfoSecurity Ranks 6th Globally in MSSP Alert Top 250 Managed Security Service Providers List for 2024  
Oct 29, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
Dr. Falk Pharma Acquires Kynos Therapeutics, Adding Acute Pancreatitis as a Therapeutic Focus and Further Strengthening Its Development Portfolio  
Oct 29, 2024 20:16 HKT/SGT
Huatai Securities Co-Launches China's First OECMs Fund to Support the UN's 30x30 Biodiversity Target  
Oct 29, 2024 19:38 HKT/SGT
GTJAI's MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to A  
Oct 29, 2024 18:57 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Linius partner to unlock the power of video worldwide  
Tuesday, October 29, 2024 6:53:00 PM
Wintermar Offshore (WINS:JK) Reports 9M2024 Results  
Oct 29, 2024 17:40 HKT/SGT
TOPVISION Transfers From LEAP Market To ACE Market, Signs Underwriting Agreement With Hong Leong Investment Bank  
Oct 29, 2024 17:30 HKT/SGT
The 'Fermentation' Effect of Beer and ICT Innovation  
Oct 29, 2024 17:24 HKT/SGT
New CEO Commits to Strengthening OMP's Leadership in Advanced Supply Chain Planning  
Oct 29, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   November
Virtual
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
OSEA 2024
19  -  21   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       