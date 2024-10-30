Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Beyond Talk, Into Action: Mumbai's World AI Show Drives Real AI Change

MUMBAI, INDIA, Oct 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 43rd global edition of the World AI Show in Mumbai came to a resounding conclusion, bringing together top-notch tech leaders, government officials and policy makers to examine the next steps in the adoption of Generative AI and how it lays the groundwork to empower AI. The grand event was held on the 24 October at Hotel Sahara Star, which provided a platform to showcase next-gen innovations, practical use cases, and AI-driven solutions across industries.

The conference featured engaging panel discussions, insightful keynote presentations, and impactful addresses, all highlighting the latest advancements and the strategic advantages that enterprises could benefit through the swift adoption of AI technologies.

With over 350+ C-level decision makers in attendance, Industry leaders shared actionable strategies for leveraging these innovations, offering valuable insights into maintaining competitiveness in a fast-evolving digital landscape. Topics of discussion ranged from AI maturity in IT, emerging technologies shaping the future of AI, leadership strategies for driving successful AI Transformation and more.

One of the panel discussions focused on "Leadership Strategies for Driving Successful AI Transformation." Moderated by Dr. Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman of Honeywell Automation & 5F World, the panel explored key strategies required to drive AI transformation. Panellists Shvetal Desai, Co-Founder of Nividous; Sujatha S. Iyer, Head of AI Security at ManageEngine; Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Naiyya Saggi, Group Co-Founder & Board Member at Good Glamm Group; C.P. Gurnani, Co-Founder & Executive Vice Chairman of AlonOS; and Ashwini Tewari, Managing Director at State Bank of India, shared insights on the importance of investing in AI talent, skills development, and infrastructure.

During the discussion, Shvetal Desai, Co-Founder, Nividous, stated,”In today’s fast-paced world, AI-driven automation is not a choice but a necessity. By integrating AI, RPA, and low-code platforms, businesses can unlock unprecedented efficiency, driving innovation and gaining a strategic edge.”

Another noteworthy session that grabbed attention was the tech talk on AI maturity in IT. The talk delivered by Sujatha S Iyer, Head of AI Security, ManageEngine shared her insights on the current state of AI, digital and AI maturity, and the road ahead with a focus on contextual intelligence.

During the session while speaking about AI maturity, she said, "AI has evolved from back-office support to becoming a boardroom agenda. Organizations need to embrace digital and AI maturity to stay ahead, leveraging contextual intelligence to drive strategic innovation.”

“The 43rd global edition of the World AI Show served as a dynamic platform, fostering innovation and facilitating invaluable knowledge exchange through engaging conversations. As India’s financial capital, Mumbai plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s technological future, positioning itself as a key hub on the roadmap to digital advancement.”  said Anil Kumar, COO, Trescon

The World AI Show has solidified its place as a key hub for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and business development within the AI community. As preparations for the next edition begin, excitement is growing for what promises to be an even more remarkable event.

The 43rd edition of the World AI Show was supported by:

