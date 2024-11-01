

HONG KONG, Nov 1, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - JBM (Healthcare) Limited (“JBM Healthcare” or the “Company”; Stock Code: 2161, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a leading branded healthcare products marketer and distributor in Hong Kong, has today announced a positive profit alert. Based on a preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2024 and the information currently available to the board of directors of the Company, the Group expects to record an increase in the consolidated profit attributable to shareholders for the six months ended 30 September 2024 (“Consolidated Profit”) by not less than 50% as compared to that for the same period last year. The significant increase in Consolidated Profit was primarily driven by the robust sales momentum of the Group’s key brands, notably Ho Chai Kung in the branded medicines segment and Po Chai Pills in the proprietary Chinese medicines segment. This was further supported by the sustained growth of the Group’s concentrated Chinese medicine granules business . This encouraging performance reflects the Group’s effective execution of sales and marketing strategies across both offline and online channels, capitalising on the growth potential of branded consumer healthcare products in the markets of Hong Kong, Macau and cities within the Greater Bay Area. JBM Healthcare has a diversified portfolio spanning branded medicines, proprietary Chinese medicines, and health and wellness products. The Group continues to make progress on its strategic priorities, including expanding e-commerce platforms locally and cross-border, exploring opportunities in traditional Chinese medicines for Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, adapting its product mix to consumer trends, leveraging its brand management strengths, and enhancing commercial execution. For details, please refer to the announcement on HKEX. About JBM (Healthcare) Limited (Stock Code: 2161) JBM Healthcare is a Hong Kong-based company that markets and distributes branded healthcare products across Greater China, Southeast Asia, and other select countries. The Group is a distinctive player in the sector with marketing expertise and heritage in pharmaceuticals that prioritises product efficacy and quality to meet consumers' healthcare needs. As a renowned healthcare brand operator in Hong Kong, the Group carries a wide-ranging portfolio of branded healthcare products comprising branded medicines, proprietary Chinese medicines, and health and wellness products, which include well-recognised household brands such as Po Chai Pills, Ho Chai Kung Tji Thung San, Contractubex, Mederma for Kids, Tong Tai Chung Woodlok Oil, Flying Eagle Woodlok Oil, Saplingtan, Shiling Oil and Konsodona Medicated Oil. JBM Healthcare has been a constituent stock of the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index since 27 May 2021. For more details about JBM Healthcare, please visit: www.jbmhealthcare.com.hk





Topic: Press release summary

Source: JBM (Healthcare) Limited

Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

