  • Saturday, November 2, 2024
Saturday, 2 November 2024, 06:00 HKT/SGT
Source: TOHO Global Inc.
Announcement of the Launch of Toho Entertainment Asia Operations in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov 2, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Toho Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Toho Entertainment Pte Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "TEA"), established in Singapore, and officially commenced operations on November 1, 2024. TEA will serve as a key base for the Company's expansion into the Asian region, which is expected to see significant growth, focusing on IP and visual content licensing, product merchandising, marketing, and more.

Background and Purpose of TEA's Establishment

Under our "TOHO VISION 2032" corporate strategy, the company has identified "Content & IP," "International Expansion," and "Animation" as its primary growth pillars. This vision aims to strengthen the creation and development of captivating content and IP while expanding business into international markets with significant growth potential. As part of this strategy, TEA was established in Singapore in February 2024, a hub for numerous Japanese companies, to act as a strategic base for expansion in the Asian market.

Leveraging the expertise the Company has gained in Japan and North America, TEA will work to better understand the distinct needs and preferences of each market in Asia, allowing the Company to engage with audiences more deeply. Through this initiative, the Company aims to expand the licensing, merchandising, and other business opportunities of popular IPs such as Godzilla and TOHO Animation titles.

Global Business Initiatives and Future Prospects

To strengthen the global reach of key properties, such as Godzilla and TOHO Animation productions, In North America, Toho International, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "TI") has already made significant progress in expanding the Company's business activities overseas.

To enhance agility and responsiveness in decision-making and business development, the Company established Toho Global Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "TG") as a separate entity in October 2023. TEA was subsequently founded as a TG subsidiary to lead the Company's growth initiatives in Asia.

The Company has also pursued M&A activities to strengthen its global presence, including investments in Thailand's animation studio 'IGLOO STUDIO', U.S.-based streaming media production and distribution company 'FIFTH SEASON', and the acquisition of North American anime distributor 'GKIDS'.

Along with TG, the Company will continue to explore new global expansion opportunities beyond North America and Asia to support and accelerate its international business growth.

"Our IPs and works, including Godzilla, have already gained significant recognition and popularity in various Asian markets outside of Japan. With the establishment of our local entity in Singapore, we aim to gain a deeper understanding of the specific needs of fans and the unique characteristics of each market. This will enable us to enhance engagement with our IPs and works. This initiative is part of our broader strategy to deepen our presence in markets where we have primarily focused on promotion in North America. Through this effort, we hope to bring even more joy to our audiences across Asia." by Koji Ueda, CEO of TG.

Details of TEA
Location: Republic of Singapore
Key Personnel: Koji Ueda (CEO), Fabio Murayama (Managing Director)
Date of Establishment: February 29, 2024
Start of Operations: November 1, 2024
Shareholder: Toho Global Inc.
Main Business Activities: Licensing of IP and visual content, marketing, merchandising business

Contact Information
TOHO Global Inc.
Koji Ueda, k_ueda@toho.co.jp 
Takaaki Nakazawa, t_nakazawa@toho.co.jp 




