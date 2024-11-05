Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Interroyal Engineering PCL
Interroyal Engineering PCL (SET: IROYAL) Posts Strong Showing on First Trading Day
- Aiming to Lead in Electric Power Solutions Business
- Ready to Meet Demand Across Industries, Accelerating Project Bids

BANGKOK, Nov 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Interroyal Engineering PCL (SET: IROYAL), a provider of engineering services and specialized products, staged an impressive debut on the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI) with positive reception from investors, setting its sights on leading the electric power solutions sector with a focus on innovative energy solutions for the future. The company is moving forward to expand its capabilities, ready to meet demand from multiple industries, and confident in its strong business foundation. IROYAL aims to grow its sustainable, environmentally friendly energy business to ensure continuous long-term growth.

Mr. Panapat Mekasuwandumrong, Chief Executive Officer of Interroyal Engineering PCL (IROYAL), reported that IROYAL shares started trading on November 5, 2024, on the MAI in the services sector under the ticker symbol "IROYAL." With over 40 years of experience in the industry, the company has accumulated a wealth of knowledge, understanding, and diverse skills that meet customer needs, earning the trust of leading organizations in the country. This strong foundation is expected to make IROYAL an appealing new IPO to investors.

The company plans to drive continuous growth by investing to enhance its competitive capabilities and meet service demand from various industries. It also sees opportunities to expand into technology projects, leveraging its expertise in the steps, processes, and products used in power generation to improve the current operational processes of power plants.

Additionally, the company has recently expanded its customer base into more diverse industries to broaden its clientele, targeting sectors like oil refineries or petrochemical plants with combustion systems, and cement plants with flue gas management systems. It has also begun expanding its product offerings to include items used in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, aimed at customers in hotels, large buildings, and hospitals—sectors that require backup power and energy systems.

Ms. Prapapan Prapatpotipong, Director of Interroyal Engineering PCL (IROYAL), stated that the company plans to use funds raised from the IPO, after deducting related expenses, to grow the business and strengthen its position as a leader in innovative energy solutions. The objectives include: 1) using 280 million THB in 2024-2025 for bidding and guaranteeing performance for public sector, state enterprise, and private sector projects, which will enhance the company’s future business opportunities, and 2) allocating 78.21 million THB as working capital in 2024-2025. Additionally, IROYAL has set a dividend policy to pay shareholders at a rate of not less than 50% of net profit, after tax and reserve allocations, as stipulated by law and company regulations.

The group has always emphasized research and development to maintain high product quality, sourcing from manufacturers with leading innovation and technology in production processes. These products, which meet international quality standards, come from globally recognized brands based in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Australia, Japan, China, and Singapore, among others. As of the first half of 2024, the company’s backlog stands at 63.01 million THB, with revenue recognition expected at 28.11 million THB this year and the remainder recognized in the following year.

As the lead underwriter, Ms Nalyne Viriyasathien, Managing Director of Investment Banking and Advisory at Maybank Securities (Thailand) PCL, stated that Inter Royal Engineering PCL (IROYAL) has over 40 years of experience and expertise in the industry. The company leverages its knowledge, understanding, and diverse skills set to effectively meet client needs, earning the trust of top organizations nationwide. This has resulted in a solid customer base in both the public and private sectors, domestically and internationally, within electric power and other industries. Notable clients include Hongsa Power Co., Ltd. (Hongsa Power Plant in Laos), the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), TPI Polene PCL (TPIPL), and PTT Global Chemical PCL (PTTGC). IROYAL aims to maintain these customer relationships by offering maintenance and efficiency improvement services.

Mr. Somsak Sirichainarumitr, CEO of Asset Pro Management Co., Ltd., as the financial advisor, noted that IROYAL is well-positioned for growth opportunities within the electrical energy and key industry sectors by providing specialized engineering products and services, while maintaining long-term relationships with clients. This positions IROYAL’s revenue growth to align with the revenue growth in the electric power sector. Additionally, the company has the potential to participate in bidding for projects in core and new sectors, supporting its long-term sustainability.

Released by Public Relations Dept, MT Multimedia Co., Ltd for Interroyal Engineering PCL, or IROYAL

For more information, please contact:
Pipop Kongwong, T: +66 81-929-8864; E: pipop.k@mtmultimedia.com  

Interroyal Engineering PCLL [SET: IROYA, IROYA-R, IROYA/F] https://www.interroyalengineering.com/ 




Topic: IPO
Source: Interroyal Engineering PCL
Sectors: Daily Finance, Engineering
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Bird House Cafe & Bar Opens in the Heart of Bangkok Catering to Tastebuds of All Ages  
Nov 6, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
Honda to Begin European Verification Test of Battery Sharing Service with GoCimo  
Wednesday, November 6, 2024 9:39:00 AM
CEO Hwang Kyu-jin of Ionpolis Co., Ltd. Targets the Southeast Asian Market by Participating in K-Expo  
Nov 6, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
Honda Unveils World's First and New V3 Engine with Electrical- Compressor at EICMA 2024  
Wednesday, November 6, 2024 8:03:00 AM
ALMAC to open mid-November  
Nov 5, 2024 18:46 HKT/SGT
Champion REIT Recognised as 'GRESB Global Listed Sector Leader'  
Nov 5, 2024 18:11 HKT/SGT
Victory and world title for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing  
Tuesday, November 5, 2024 4:59:00 PM
Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fujitsu announce renewal of cash equity trading system 'arrowhead4.0'  
Tuesday, November 5, 2024 4:13:00 PM
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Continues Order Intake, Revenue, and Profit Growth in Strong First Half, Raises Full-Year Order Intake Guidance  
Tuesday, November 5, 2024 1:37:00 PM
Interroyal Engineering PCL (SET: IROYAL) Posts Strong Showing on First Trading Day  
Nov 5, 2024 13:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   November
Virtual
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
HR LEADERS & HR TECH STRATEGY MEETING 2024
19   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
OSEA 2024
19  -  21   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
RETAIL & E-COMMERCE SUMMIT ASIA 2024
21   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       