  • Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Bird House
Bird House Cafe & Bar Opens in the Heart of Bangkok Catering to Tastebuds of All Ages
Founder Nikhil Rattanaphas envisions the establishment to be a place that welcomes all

BANGKOK, Nov 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Tourists, visitors and passersby around Bangkok’s Sukhumvit district looking for a place to dine now have one more option to choose from. Bird House Cafe & Bar opened in July 2024 with the aim to be an all-day comfort place for patrons of all ages.

Bird House Cafe & Bar boasts a unique range of beverages at its cafe, including (from left to right): Lime Soda with Anchan Flower, Iced Tea with Honeycomb and Espresso Orange.
Located right in the centre of The Racquet Club’s new community space, RQ Bite 49, Bird House is a two-storey glasshouse cafe by day, and bar by night, offering an extensive menu ranging from beers to burgers, and wine to sandwiches.

Open daily from 8am till midnight, Bird House boasts a unique range of beverages at its cafe. Caffeine connoisseurs can sip on unique blends of coffee sourced directly from Ethiopia, Brazil and within Southeast Asia, with unique beverages like Espresso Orange, Espresso Passion Fruit and Ice Whiskey Latte. The cafe also serves familiar beverages like Americanos, Lattes, Mochas, Matcha and juices. By night, the cafe transforms into a bar serving American craft beer Sierra Nevada, Spanish lager Mahou, Belgian ale Duvel and more, to cater to the nighttime crowd.

The cafe serves a range of sweet and savoury treats, such as sandwiches, muffins, croissants and cookies. Patrons looking for a meal can turn to Goodburgs, the hole-in-the-wall take-away burger outlet next door. Goodburgs is known for its smash burgers and fries, suited for all taste buds, and offers up to nine different types of sauces and three types of loaded fries - BBQ Pulled Pork, Chilli Cheese and Oklahoma Blue Cheese.

Bird House and Goodburgs founder Nikhil Rattanaphas said, “The food and beverage industry is constantly evolving, and it is crucial for business owners to be aware of the ever-changing environment. While we originally intended Bird House to be a bar, we saw the opportunity to open for longer hours and serve customers throughout the day, especially at our location beside The Racquet Club. I am grateful to my investor, advisor, and most importantly, friend, Thanit Apipatana who suggested the strategic location for the cafe and bar.”

Apipatana, a Bangkok-based entrepreneur and investor, commented about how he saw the location as ideal for Nikhil’s F&B venture. “I visit The Racquet Club frequently and have been in conversations with Nikhil to set up his own F&B establishment. I saw this place as an opportunity for an establishment to attract customers of all ages, as its unique location attracts different footfall traffic throughout the day. Nikhil took my advice and now he has his own cafe and bar serving different menus to cater to customers of all ages throughout the day,” he said.

Patrons can enjoy a range of food beyond what the cafe and bar offers, as Bird House has a unique and welcoming policy which allows customers to bring outside food and dine in the cafe as long as they order a drink. The variety of food offered at RQ Bite 49 includes Korean street food, gelato and patisserie, as well as fresh, made-to-order pizza among others.

Nikhil expressed gratitude towards Apipatana for his expertise as an advisor and investor. “Apipatana not only shared his experiences in growing businesses, which helped me develop Bird House to offer unique products and services to our customers. His expertise and insights provided me with strategic guidance, and helped me navigate the complexities of the business landscape. The partnership with Apipatana built on trust, mutual respect and aligned goals, was a cornerstone of the success of Bird House,” he said.

From an extensive range of unique menu items to serving high-quality beers at competitive prices, such as Sierra Nevada on tap, Bird House aspires to be an all-day dining establishment catering to residents, visitors and patrons of all ages, lifestyles and needs.

“Bird House is up and running, and will be a long-standing fair place giving people what they want. The business landscape is going to be challenging, but Bird House offers a variety and we are confident that the business can grow in time to come,” Nikhil added.

Bird House Cafe & Bar

Bird House Cafe & Bar is located at 3 unit no. RQ.7 001, Soi Prachankadee 3 (Sukhumvit 49/9), Klongton-Nua, Wattana

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/birdhousebkk
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/birdhouse.bkk/




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Bird House
Sectors: Food & Beverage, Daily News, Regional, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

