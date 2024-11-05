Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 09:00 HKT/SGT
CEO Hwang Kyu-jin of Ionpolis Co., Ltd. Targets the Southeast Asian Market by Participating in K-Expo

SEOUL, S.KOREA, Nov 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Ionpolis Co., Ltd., a company specializing in filter showerheads, will participate in the K-Expo held from November 14th to 17th at the Sheraton Grand Gandaria City Hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia. This expo is an important event aimed at promoting excellent Korean products and technologies worldwide and facilitating entry into global markets. It is particularly regarded as an opportunity for Korean companies to solidify their position in the Southeast Asian market.

Ionpolis, a company specializing in filter showerheads that provide clean water and a healthy shower environment, plans to actively target the Southeast Asian market through this expo. CEO Hwang kyu-jin stated, "Consumers across Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, are showing increased interest in healthy water. Therefore, we expect the demand for filter showerheads to steadily expand." He emphasized that this expo will be a crucial opportunity to widely promote Ionpolis's technological prowess to the world and strengthen networks with local partners.

At this expo, Ionpolis plans to exhibit various filter showerhead products. In particular, they intend to showcase their latest product lineup that reflects diverse consumer needs. Ionpolis's filter showerheads are gaining significant attention for their ability to effectively remove harmful substances that may be present in tap water during showers. Notably, CEO Hwang kyu-jin emphasized the technological excellence and environmentally friendly design of the products, explaining why Ionpolis can be competitive in the global market.

Ionpolis has established itself as a trusted brand in the South Korean domestic market with great success. CEO Hwang kyu-jin said, "Based on the technological prowess and customer trust we've accumulated domestically, we are expecting a new leap forward in the Southeast Asian market." He also added, "At this expo, we are focusing on expanding partnerships through meetings with local buyers and developing localization strategies tailored to the Indonesian market." Through this, Ionpolis plans to go beyond simply selling products and introduce customized products that meet the needs and lifestyle patterns of local consumers.

CEO Hwang kyu-jin sees this K-Expo as a crucial turning point for Ionpolis's global market expansion. He particularly expects successful entry into Southeast Asian markets, including Indonesia. He expressed confidence, saying, "The Southeast Asian market is a region with huge growth potential, and I believe Ionpolis's filter showerheads can be loved by many consumers in this region."

The K-Expo is an international trade event where various Korean industries gather to showcase innovative products and technologies. Every year, numerous overseas buyers and visitors participate. Through this expo, Ionpolis plans to introduce its innovative filter showerhead products to the world and lay the groundwork for its leap to becoming a global brand.

CEO Hwang kyu-jin stated, "This expo is an important opportunity for Ionpolis to take another step forward in the global market," and expressed his ambition, "We will continue to establish ourselves as a brand that consumers around the world can trust and choose through continuous innovation and quality improvement." Under Ionpolis's global strategy and CEO Hwang's leadership, successful expansion in the filter showerhead market is anticipated.

Media contact
Ionpolis Co., Ltd
Park Ki Woong
Website: http://ionpolis.com/




http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

