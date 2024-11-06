Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, November 7, 2024
Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 17:28 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Alpaca Network
Alpaca Network Invites AI Researchers, Engineers and Developers to Join its Brain Trust as Lab Mentors

Road Town, BVI, Nov 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Alpaca Network, a decentralized AI research lab, is excited to extend an invitation to AI engineers, researchers, developers, founders, and key opinion leaders worldwide to become part of its “Mentor Lab”. Founded by seasoned AI and web3 industry visionaries, Alpaca Network is on a mission to create the decentralized task-layer of web3, enabling a collaborative environment where innovators can contribute, learn, and shape the future of artificial intelligence by understanding the real demand and use cases.

     
Alpaca Network is putting out a call to action for individuals to sign up as “Lab Mentors” , a role which gives AI engineers and founders an insider-lens into early stage cutting-edge AI projects. You will join a growing Brain Trust of high-level thinkers and advisors. The Lab Mentors will engage with a community wanting to build a user owned, positive sum and general purpose evolution of AI, all the while maintaining the flexibility to participate at their own pace, working with projects that relate to them.

"Our vision is to build a hub where decentralized AI research and development is incentivized through task requests that are then coordinated by a multi-agent network of AI and AI-augmented humans." said Joaquim Miro, Co-Founder of Alpaca Network. "By inviting AI engineers and enthusiasts to join us as Lab Mentors and be part of our Brain Trust, we're charting a path to a new type of open and ethical advancement in AI which is network driven."

What Does It Mean to Be a Lab Mentor?

As a Lab Mentor you will:

- Access: Early insights into Alpaca Network's stealth-mode AI projects and initiatives.
- Engage: Connect with a global community of high-level thinkers, advisers, and engineers.
- Contribute: Have a forum to share your ideas and expertise with ongoing projects.
- Learn: Stay informed about the latest developments in decentralized AI research.

Whether you're an experienced AI engineer or an enthusiastic hobbyist, your perspective is valuable in our collaborative effort to advance AI technology.

"By bringing together a diverse group of AI experts, visionary thinkers, and business leaders we aim to accelerate innovation and make AI more ethical and transparent." added Vaughn DiMarco, Co-Founder of Alpaca Network. "Lab Mentors play a crucial role in this mission by providing fresh insights and fostering collaboration and connectivity between thought leaders and reducing knowledge gaps."

If you are passionate about AI and interested in collaboration then we invite you to join us as a Lab Mentor and become part of our Brain Trust of high level thinkers.

About Alpaca Network

Alpaca Network is a decentralized AI research lab offering a comprehensive suite of products and services for AI researchers and developers. These include access to computing resources, funding, token launch support, and a global braintrust dedicated to creating and scaling an AI-coordinated task layer across the web3 ecosystem.

Media Contact:
Alpaca Network
x.com/alpacanetworkai
contact@alpacanetwork.ai  




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Alpaca Network
Sectors: Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Interroyal Engineering PCL (SET: IROYAL) Posts Strong Showing on First Trading Day  
Nov 6, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
SMC Entertainment Executes Acquisition Agreement to Acquire Boutique Investment Manager, Bateau Asset Management  
Nov 6, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
Alpaca Network Invites AI Researchers, Engineers and Developers to Join its Brain Trust as Lab Mentors  
Nov 6, 2024 17:28 HKT/SGT
32nd Hong Kong International Optical Fair Opens Today  
Nov 6, 2024 17:20 HKT/SGT
CleverTap's Latest Report: 57% of Banking Executives Struggle with Data Silos, Blocking AI-Driven Personalization  
Wednesday, November 6, 2024 2:30:00 PM
Honda Unveils Electric Motorcycle Concept Models "EV Fun Concept" and "EV Urban Concept" at EICMA 2024  
Wednesday, November 6, 2024 1:15:00 PM
Yoshimoto Kogyo and Mitsubishi Corporation have signed a business partnership agreement for co-creation of business using "laughter"  
Wednesday, November 6, 2024 10:51:00 AM
Bird House Cafe & Bar Opens in the Heart of Bangkok Catering to Tastebuds of All Ages  
Nov 6, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
Honda to Begin European Verification Test of Battery Sharing Service with GoCimo  
Wednesday, November 6, 2024 9:39:00 AM
CEO Hwang Kyu-jin of Ionpolis Co., Ltd. Targets the Southeast Asian Market by Participating in K-Expo  
Nov 6, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
HR LEADERS & HR TECH STRATEGY MEETING 2024
19   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
OSEA 2024
19  -  21   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
RETAIL & E-COMMERCE SUMMIT ASIA 2024
21   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       