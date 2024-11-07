Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, November 7, 2024
Thursday, 7 November 2024
Source: Dr.Friend
Dr. Friend Proposes the Potential for Non-Pharmacological Improvement of Sleep Disorders, Published in an International SCI-Level Journal

SEOUL, S.KOREA, Nov 7, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Dr. Friend (https://worldhome.global/) unveils solutions for Non-Pharmacological improvement of sleep disorders.

Related link: https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/25/18/9791

- Paper published in the international SCI-level International Journal of Molecular Sciences (IJMS) on the 'Effects of Grounding Mat on sleep quality', suggesting potential for improving sleep quality.

- Indicates that Grounding Mat could be a useful non-pharmacological method for improving sleep disorders, raising expectations for further research.

- Grounding is expected to help achieve deeper, more restful sleep by reducing the effects of electromagnetic waves from external factors like computers and smartphones, enhancing the body's natural recovery abilities.

A study proving the effectiveness of the Grounding mat developed by the premium sleep and healthcare brand Dr. Friend in improving sleep quality has been published in the prestigious international SCI-level journal International Journal of Molecular Sciences (IJMS). The study suggests that grounding Mat could be a possible non-pharmacological solution for improving sleep disorders, drawing attention as a method to reduce the influence of external factors commonly encountered in modern society, such as electromagnetic waves, to promote deeper and more comfortable sleep.

Dr. Friend, in collaboration with Kyung Hee University Medical School, conducted this study. The participants were divided into four groups to measure sleep quality: a normal control group, a 7-day grounding group, a 21-day grounding group, and an electrical exposure group. Changes were analyzed in waking time, REM and non-REM sleep times, and the levels of orexin hormone involved in the sleep-wake cycle. According to the results, the group that used the Grounding mat for 21 days showed a significant improvement in sleep quality, with a 15% reduction in waking time, an 80% increase in REM sleep time, and a 78% increase in non-REM sleep time. Compared to the control group, these results demonstrate a positive overall sleep depth and quality improvement..

Conversely, the electrical exposure group exposed to electromagnetic waves showed a 7% increase in waking time, indicating that electromagnetic waves could deteriorate sleep quality. This highlights the need for Grounding Mat to reduce the negative effects of electronic devices in modern society.

Notable changes were also observed in the levels of the orexin hormone. Orexin plays a critical role in maintaining wakefulness, and excessive secretion can interfere with sleep. The study found that the group that used the Grounding Mat for 7 days experienced a 33% reduction in orexin levels, while the group that used it for 21 days showed a 46% reduction. This proves that the Grounding Mat could contribute to improving sleep quality by suppressing orexin secretion.

In addition, the level of the antioxidant enzyme Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) increased by about 20% in the 21-day grounding group. SOD plays a crucial role in reducing oxidative stress and protecting the body's cells. This result is considered significant in that the grounding mat may help reduce oxidative stress and strengthen the immune system.

Regarding this study, Dr. Friend's CEO, Yong-suk Kim, stated, "So far, benzodiazepines and barbiturates have been commonly used to address sleep disorders and insomnia, but these drugs are accompanied by side effects such as dependency, cognitive impairment, and residual sedative effects during the day, making them difficult to be considered a fundamental solution. This study demonstrated the Grounding Mat's potential as a non-pharmacological sleep improvement method with few side effects." He added, "Dr. Friend will continue to develop various research and products that help promote preventive health improvement through healthy sleep, based on the 30 years of accumulated sleep and healthcare technology."

Through the publication of this paper, Dr. Friend scientifically proved the practical effects of the Grounding Mat in improving sleep quality, widely promoting its potential as a non-pharmacological sleep treatment. Based on this research outcome, Dr. Friend plans to position itself as a global healthcare solution brand that supports healthy sleep and preventive health improvement.

This study, in particular, is the second paper published in an SCI-level journal, further enhancing the reliability of Dr. Friend's technology and products. Dr. Friend will continue its research and development to help consumers experience healthy sleep daily and pursue a better quality of life.

Media Contact
Dr.Friend
Chon GyeongUn
Phone: +8210-4981-6360
Website: https://worldhome.global/




