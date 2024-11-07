Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, November 7, 2024
Thursday, 7 November 2024, 15:59 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited
GTJAI Wins Four Major Awards from WIND for Best Investment Bank of 2023

HONG KONG, Nov 7, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, Wind Information Co., Ltd (“Wind”) announced the results of the "Best Investment Bank" awards for 2023. Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, “GTJAI” or the “Company”, stock code: 1788.HK) won multiple important awards for its outstanding performance and professional strength in the Hong Kong stock market, including "Best Hong Kong IPO Sponsor", "Best Global Coordinator for Hong Kong IPOs", "Best Hong Kong IPO Bookrunner" and "Best Underwriter of Chinese USD Bonds - Securities Firm".

Wind, as a leading financial data and analysis tool service provider in China, holds significant influence and broad recognition in the industry with its annual “Best Investment Bank” awards. GTJAI winning multiple awards fully demonstrates the market’s recognition of the Company’s professional capabilities and comprehensive strength in Hong Kong IPO business.

In 2023, GTJAI continuously leverage its professional advantages in the Hong Kong capital market to provide comprehensive investment banking services to numerous high-quality enterprises. With professional capabilities and rich experience, the Company won high recognition and trust in the Hong Kong IPO market. In 2023, the Company played pivotal roles as the sole sponsor, overall coordinator, joint global coordinator, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager, facilitating the successful listing of Shenzhen UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD (“UBTECH”) on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, making it the first listed humanoid robot company. Subsequently, in 2023 and 2024, serving as joint global coordinator and joint placing agent, GTJAI assisted UBTECH in completing two successful placements. Moreover, acting as joint sponsor, joint global coordinator, joint overall coordinator, bookrunner and lead manager, the Company successfully assisted Jiangsu Lopal Tech. Co., Ltd., a prominent player in the green new energy core materials sector, in its listing on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

In the future, as the demand of high-quality enterprises to list in Hong Kong continues to rise, GTJAI will uphold a spirit of professional innovation, continuously enhance its investment banking capabilities, provide clients with even higher-quality capital market services, solidify the Company’s leading position in the Hong Kong capital market, and contribute to the development of Hong Kong as an international financial center.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited
Sectors: Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited
Nov 4, 2024 10:58 HKT/SGT
GTJAI was selected into the first batch of qualified securities companies for the 'Cross-boundary Wealth Management Pilot Scheme'
Oct 29, 2024 18:57 HKT/SGT
GTJAI's MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to A
Oct 21, 2024 15:48 HKT/SGT
GTJAI Wins Multiple Awards at HKQAA Hong Kong Green and Sustainable Finance Awards 2024
Oct 17, 2024 19:43 HKT/SGT
GTJAI Signed the Good Employer Charter Again
Sept 23, 2024 21:24 HKT/SGT
GTJAI Successfully Assisted Shenzhen Municipal Government and Guangdong Provincial Government
Sept 11, 2024 17:28 HKT/SGT
Moody's Reaffirms GTJAI's 'Baa2' Long-term Issuer Rating with a 'Stable' Outlook
Sept 6, 2024 15:32 HKT/SGT
GTJAI Receives Multiple Awards in Bond Connect 2024 Awards
Sept 3, 2024 15:11 HKT/SGT
GTJAI Once Again Receives Multiple Honors from Institutional Investor
Aug 27, 2024 18:45 HKT/SGT
GTJAI Announced 2024 Interim Results
Dec 3, 2015 19:42 HKT/SGT
Moody's and S&P Assign Baa1 and BBB Long-term Issuer Credit Rating to Guotai Junan Securities Respectively with "Stable Outlook"
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       