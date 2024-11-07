

HONG KONG, Nov 7, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, Wind Information Co., Ltd (“Wind”) announced the results of the "Best Investment Bank" awards for 2023. Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, “GTJAI” or the “Company”, stock code: 1788.HK) won multiple important awards for its outstanding performance and professional strength in the Hong Kong stock market, including "Best Hong Kong IPO Sponsor", "Best Global Coordinator for Hong Kong IPOs", "Best Hong Kong IPO Bookrunner" and "Best Underwriter of Chinese USD Bonds - Securities Firm". Wind, as a leading financial data and analysis tool service provider in China, holds significant influence and broad recognition in the industry with its annual “Best Investment Bank” awards. GTJAI winning multiple awards fully demonstrates the market’s recognition of the Company’s professional capabilities and comprehensive strength in Hong Kong IPO business. In 2023, GTJAI continuously leverage its professional advantages in the Hong Kong capital market to provide comprehensive investment banking services to numerous high-quality enterprises. With professional capabilities and rich experience, the Company won high recognition and trust in the Hong Kong IPO market. In 2023, the Company played pivotal roles as the sole sponsor, overall coordinator, joint global coordinator, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager, facilitating the successful listing of Shenzhen UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD (“UBTECH”) on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, making it the first listed humanoid robot company. Subsequently, in 2023 and 2024, serving as joint global coordinator and joint placing agent, GTJAI assisted UBTECH in completing two successful placements. Moreover, acting as joint sponsor, joint global coordinator, joint overall coordinator, bookrunner and lead manager, the Company successfully assisted Jiangsu Lopal Tech. Co., Ltd., a prominent player in the green new energy core materials sector, in its listing on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In the future, as the demand of high-quality enterprises to list in Hong Kong continues to rise, GTJAI will uphold a spirit of professional innovation, continuously enhance its investment banking capabilities, provide clients with even higher-quality capital market services, solidify the Company’s leading position in the Hong Kong capital market, and contribute to the development of Hong Kong as an international financial center.





