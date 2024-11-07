Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, November 7, 2024
Thursday, 7 November 2024, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: AmanahRaya Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) / Knight Frank Malaysia
Selayang Mall Environment Week 2024 Unites Community for a Greener Future

SELANGOR, Malaysia, Nov 7, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Selayang Mall, owned by AmanahRaya Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and managed by Knight Frank Malaysia (“Knight Frank”),  launches its inaugural Selayang Mall Environment Week 2024 as part of a bold initiative to champion environmental sustainability. The event gathered over 3,000 attendees, including families, local community groups, and eco-enthusiasts, all committed to celebrating and learning about environmental conservation.

The week-long event offered interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, and educational workshops, making it a key platform for raising environmental awareness in the Selayang community. Highlights included sessions on local biodiversity, eco-friendly practices, and fun hands-on activities for all ages, which sparked meaningful discussions about safeguarding Selayang’s natural heritage.

Selayang Mall donated RM16,000 worth of essential supplies to Pusat Pemulihan Dalam Komuniti in conjunction with Selayang Mall Environment Week.
Selayang Mall donated RM16,000 worth of essential supplies to Pusat Pemulihan Dalam Komuniti in conjunction with Selayang Mall Environment Week.

Supported by renowned local entities, such as the Majlis Perbandaran Selayang, Forest Research Institute Malaysia (“FRIM”), and 99 Wonderland Park, the Environment Week saw the involvement of schools, private organisations, and community advocates. Tunku Rozita Tunku Abdul Malek, Managing Director of AmanahRaya-Kenedix REIT Manager Sdn. Bhd. (“AKRM”), and other key figures, including Dato’ Dr Ismail Haji Parlan, Director General of FRIM, lent their presence and support, underscoring the event’s significance.

Mohd Yusof Tawil, Chairman of Pusat Pemulihan Dalam Komuniti; Nazatul Syima, Head of Operation of AmanahRaya-Kenedix REIT Manager Sdn. Bhd.; Tunku Rozita, Managing Director of AmanahRaya-Kenedix REIT Manager Sdn. Bhd.; Yuen May Chee, Director of Knight Frank Malaysia; Benoit Cazin, Centre Manager of Selayang Mall; Hazwani Izzati, Marketing Manager of Selayang Mall [L-R]
Mohd Yusof Tawil, Chairman of Pusat Pemulihan Dalam Komuniti; Nazatul Syima, Head of Operation of AmanahRaya-Kenedix REIT Manager Sdn. Bhd.; Tunku Rozita, Managing Director of AmanahRaya-Kenedix REIT Manager Sdn. Bhd.; Yuen May Chee, Director of Knight Frank Malaysia; Benoit Cazin, Centre Manager of Selayang Mall; Hazwani Izzati, Marketing Manager of Selayang Mall [L-R]

Benoit Cazin, Centre Manager of Selayang Mall, said, “Selayang Mall Environment Week represents our commitment to inspiring positive change. This gathering exemplifies what’s possible when our community comes together for a common cause. Our goal is not only to promote environmental protection but to also position Selayang as a must-visit location with vibrant attractions.”

Beyond awareness, the initiative extended its impact through a substantial donation of RM16,000 in essential supplies to children at Pusat Pemulihan Dalam Komuniti Selayang, underlining Selayang Mall’s broader commitment to social and environmental sustainability.

The success of Selayang Mall Environment Week marks a significant step for community-driven environmental action. The organisers aim to continue building momentum, creating a lasting legacy that encourages a deeper connection with nature and sustainable practices across Selayang.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Hazwani Izzati Khirrudin - Asst Marketing Manager
Email: hazwani.khirrudin@my.knightfrank.com

Noor Atiyya Binti Mahmud
Email: nooratiyya@akrm.com.my 

Mandy Tan
Email: m.tan@swanconsultancy.biz




Topic: Press release summary
Source: AmanahRaya Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) / Knight Frank Malaysia
Sectors: Exchanges & Software, Daily Finance, Environment, ESG
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
The 16th Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair kicks off today  
Nov 7, 2024 20:13 HKT/SGT
Three Ways AI Tools Can Help Drive Efficiencies for Small Businesses  
Nov 7, 2024 18:36 HKT/SGT
Selayang Mall Environment Week 2024 Unites Community for a Greener Future  
Nov 7, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi High-Tech and University of Tokyo Promote Joint Research for the Practical Application of High-resolution Laser-PEEM in the Semiconductor Field  
Thursday, November 7, 2024 5:19:00 PM
Mitsubishi Motors Acquires Its Own Shares from Nissan  
Thursday, November 7, 2024 4:20:00 PM
Honda Signs Sponsorship Agreement to Provide Electrified Vehicles at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25  
Thursday, November 7, 2024 4:10:00 PM
International Scam Losses Over US $1 Trillion in 12 Months as Scams Continue to Plague Consumers  
Nov 7, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
GTJAI Wins Four Major Awards from WIND for Best Investment Bank of 2023  
Nov 7, 2024 15:59 HKT/SGT
Dr. Friend Proposes the Potential for Non-Pharmacological Improvement of Sleep Disorders, Published in an International SCI-Level Journal  
Nov 7, 2024 15:30 HKT/SGT
Home of Fujitsu joint conservation project designated as first Nationally Certified Sustainably Managed Natural Site in Okinawa  
Thursday, November 7, 2024 1:51:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
HR LEADERS & HR TECH STRATEGY MEETING 2024
19   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
OSEA 2024
19  -  21   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
RETAIL & E-COMMERCE SUMMIT ASIA 2024
21   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       