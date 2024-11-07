Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, November 8, 2024
Thursday, 7 November 2024, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Source: AdSure
AdSure Invites Advertisers to Access Top-Quality Finance and Insurance Leads - 10% Conversion Guarantee for Top Funnel Live Leads

LONDON, Nov 7, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - AdSure, a leading performance-based lead generation agency based in London, is offering new advertisers an exclusive opportunity to expand their reach in the finance and insurance industries with a 10% conversion guarantee for Top Funnel Live leads. This offer, designed to attract high-performing advertisers, reflects AdSure's commitment to providing high-quality leads through a robust affiliate and partner network.

"AdSure has always been dedicated to delivering exceptional results to our clients. Our focus is on maximizing ROI by connecting advertisers with top-tier publishers and leveraging a curated network of trusted partners," said a spokesperson for AdSure. "With our latest offer, we're giving advertisers the confidence they need to invest in high-quality, live leads with guaranteed conversions."

The company's lead generation strategy is built around real-time data & analytics integration, allowing advertisers to track and optimize their campaigns with transparency. By utilizing a multi-channel campaign syndication approach, AdSure ensures that each campaign is distributed across various platforms, including websites, email marketing, and social media, to maximize visibility and lead engagement.

AdSure specializes in generating leads for a diverse range of industries, including finance, insurance, real estate, e-commerce, healthcare, and more. With a proven track record of delivering high-quality leads that convert, the company is uniquely positioned to help advertisers reach their ideal customers and achieve their business goals.

For advertisers in the finance and insurance sectors, AdSure's Top Funnel Live leads come with a unique pre-qualification process, ensuring that each lead is verified and ready for engagement. This not only boosts the conversion rate but also minimizes the time and resources spent on unqualified prospects. As part of this offer, AdSure is backing its leads with a 10% conversion guarantee, making it an ideal opportunity for advertisers seeking to optimize their campaigns.

"By partnering with AdSure, advertisers gain access to our expansive network and benefit from our advanced tools, including real-time analytics and AI-driven campaign optimization," added the spokesperson. "We invite all advertisers looking to generate quality leads in finance and insurance to take advantage of this offer and see how we can drive their business forward."

For more information, visit the AdSure website.

AdSure, located at 20 Wenlock Road, London, England, is a trusted partner for both advertisers and publishers, enabling them to maximize their potential through innovative lead generation solutions. Their services include Performance-Based Lead Distribution, Affiliate & Partner Network Expansion, and Multi-Channel Campaign Syndication—all supported by real-time data and transparency.

Media contact
Brand: AdSure
Contact: Media team
Website: https://adsure.co.uk




Topic: Press release summary
Source: AdSure

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

