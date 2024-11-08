Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
ArborChat Outperforms the Market by 750 Basis Points Over a Year
- A Breakthrough AI-Driven Value Investment Analysis Tool

HONG KONG, Nov 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - ArborChat ("Arbor" or "ArborChat"), an advanced AI chatbot designed to answer stock market questions, has demonstrated groundbreaking performance, generating 41.75% profit in the last year compared to a benchmark return of 34.25%. Powered by proprietary Large Language Model (LLM) enhanced system and a unique “ThoughtTree” deep research process, ArborChat is poised to revolutionise investment strategies for both retail and institutional investors.

ArborChat leverages deep processing of financial databases and professional analysis techniques, allowing it to deliver more accurate and comprehensive investment analysis than general-purpose chatbots. It’s free to trial, with options to upgrade for additional question quotas and API connectivity for more advanced tasks such as portfolio monitoring.

Proven Success Through Comprehensive Back-Testing

The performance of ArborChat is supported by a model portfolio in the last year using the index constituent stocks of Bloomberg 100 Index, which represents the top 100 leading U.S. companies. ArborChat's recommendations consistently outperformed the market:

- Model Portfolio Setup: The backtesting used the Bloomberg 100 Index constituent stocks as a benchmark. ArborChat conducted a fundamental value investment analysis each week from October 2023 to September 2024. At the end of each week, the model issued buy, sell, or hold signals on each of the Bloomberg 100 constituent stocks. ArborChat adjusted the weights weekly based on the signals.

- Model Portfolio Results: A portfolio adjusted according to ArborChat’s buy/sell/hold signals delivered an impressive 41.75% profit versus the benchmark return of 34.25%. This is equivalent to an excess return of 750bps.

Shaping the Future of Investment: All investments will be AI-assisted

“In ten years, it's impossible to imagine a world without AI as everyone's investment assistant. We are just at the beginning of what AI can achieve in investing,” said CHENG Ki Sum, CEO of Arbor, envisioning a future where AI seamlessly augments every investor's decision-making process. The tool combines decades of financial expertise with cutting-edge LLM technology, creating a powerful solution for both retail and institutional investors.

“This is a new age of AI-driven investment. ArborChat’s unique deep reasoning capability has, for the first time in history, brought machine-driven decision-making from quantitative strategies to fundamental investing—an approach that historically could only be mastered by professional human investors like Warren Buffett.” said Jake Chan, President of Arbor. “We’re excited to partner with forward-thinking institutions, including asset managers, private banks, and family offices, to integrate this groundbreaking capability into their existing investment processes and systems.”

Beyond its immediate capabilities, ArborChat is expanding its influence across the financial sector by collaborating with banks, funds, and research teams. The goal is to incorporate LLM-driven answerability into existing investment processes, including universe screening, portfolio monitoring, and robo-advisory services. ArborChat’s API allows these institutions to integrate its powerful, AI-driven insights directly into their workflows, empowering both advisors and customers with advanced financial analysis.

As more institutions begin to embrace AI-driven processes, ArborChat is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation with its proven success and flexible integration options. The future of investing is here, and it’s powered by AI.

About ArborChat

Established six years ago by a team of professionals from fund management and data science backgrounds, Arbor has been providing AI analytics to major banks and financial institutions. The company specialises in leveraging AI to analyse financial reports, bank statements, and other critical documents. ArborChat’s latest innovation aims to bring LLM-driven stock analysis directly to investors’ fingertips, democratising access to high-level financial insights.

For more information or to trial ArborChat’s capabilities, visit https://www.arborchat.ai/.

Partnership Contact:
Denise Chen
denise.chen@arborchat.ai
+852 3703 3745

Press Contact:
Puman Leung
puman.leung@arborchat.ai
+852 3703 3745

Press team:
press@arborchat.ai




