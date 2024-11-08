Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, November 8, 2024
Friday, 8 November 2024, 16:10 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: TRIO Sales & Services Sdn. Bhd
TRIO Launches 360 Botslab's Smart Home Security Products in Malaysia, Introducing Advanced AI Solutions to Local Consumers
Redefining Home Security in Malaysia with Advanced AI and Smart Technology

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - TRIO Sales & Services Sdn. Bhd. (“TRIO”), a leading distributor of high-quality automotive and security products in Malaysia has officially launched the renowned Artificial Intelligence of Things (“AIoT”) brand 360 Botslab under 360 Smart Life Group in the Malaysian market.

Mr. Yap Yi An, Executive Director of TRIO Sales & Services Sdn. Bhd.; Mr. Yap Kai Le, Executive Director of TRIO Sales & Services Sdn. Bhd.; YB Teressa Kok, Member of Parliament for Seputeh; Mr. David Yap Chong Huat, Managing Director of TRIO Sales & Services Sdn. Bhd.; Mr. Mars Ma, Senior, Vice President of 360 Botslab; Mr. Cao Jin, Director of Oversea of 360 Botslab [L-R]
Mr. Yap Yi An, Executive Director of TRIO Sales & Services Sdn. Bhd.; Mr. Yap Kai Le, Executive Director of TRIO Sales & Services Sdn. Bhd.; YB Teressa Kok, Member of Parliament for Seputeh; Mr. David Yap Chong Huat, Managing Director of TRIO Sales & Services Sdn. Bhd.; Mr. Mars Ma, Senior, Vice President of 360 Botslab; Mr. Cao Jin, Director of Oversea of 360 Botslab [L-R]

The launch showcased 360 Botslab’s latest innovations in smart home security, featuring Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) driven technology designed to enhance everyday security and convenience for Malaysian households. The extensive innovative range of smart home products, including indoor and outdoor cameras, dash cams, video doorbells and Kids’ watches will provide Malaysian consumers with reliable and intuitive security solutions that are easy to integrate into their homes for enhanced safety and convenience.

Botslab's Security Cameras
Botslab's Security Cameras

David Yap Chong Huat, Managing Director of TRIO Sales & Services said, “We’re thrilled to bring 360 Botslab’s AI-powered security products to Malaysia. Our mission is to empower households with intelligent, seamless security solutions. With advanced technology and our commitment to quality, we’re confident these products will bring new convenience and peace of mind. We look forward to seeing Malaysian consumers embrace this new era of smart home security.”

Mars Ma, Senior Vice President of 360 Botslab, said, “Our products have been well received across Asia and we’re excited about the Malaysian market. Featured today is the C221 indoor camera, a 5MP high-definition device with dual-band WiFi and eight AI-powered functions, including cry detection, face recognition, pet detection, and area intrusion alerts. Priced at RM 329, it offers an accessible security solution for families.”

For outdoor monitoring, TRIO introduced the W312 outdoor camera, which offers 360-degree rotational capabilities, 4MP resolution, and full-colour night vision, ensuring precise coverage in any lighting condition. With dual-band WiFi connectivity, IP66 water resistance, and noise reduction technology, the W312 is a durable and reliable choice for outdoor security, priced at RM339. Another highlight was the W302 outdoor camera, featuring dual wide-angle lenses for wider coverage, ideal for larger properties and available at RM449.

Through this partnership, TRIO aims to redefine home security standards in Malaysia, making advanced smart technology accessible to a wider audience. The launch event not only introduces 360 Botslab’s products but also underscores TRIO’s commitment to leading the market with innovative solutions that address the evolving consumers’ evolving needs.

Find out more about the TRIO at https://www.facebook.com/TrioAutoMalaysia/?locale=ms_MY.

Hi-Res Images. Please download hi-res product images from this link.

For media information, kindly contact:

Triven Marketing Group, for TRIO Sales & Services Sdn. Bhd.
Jazzmin Wan
Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Mandy Tan
Email: m.tan@swanconsultancy.biz

ABOUT 360 Botslab

360 Botslab, a global AIoT brand under the renowned 360 Smart Life Group, specialises in developing innovative and intelligent security products designed to enhance the safety and convenience of modern homes. Inheriting 360’s security DNA, 360 Botslab integrates cutting-edge AI technology into its extensive range of products, including indoor and outdoor cameras, car dash cameras, doorbell cameras, children's smart watches, WiFi routers, and robotic vacuums. With a mission to make advanced security accessible and user-friendly, 360 Botslab has established itself as a trusted choice for millions of households worldwide, empowering users to monitor and protect their homes with ease and confidence.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: TRIO Sales & Services Sdn. Bhd
Sectors: Exchanges & Software, Daily Finance, CyberSecurity, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
TRIO Launches 360 Botslab's Smart Home Security Products in Malaysia, Introducing Advanced AI Solutions to Local Consumers  
Nov 8, 2024 16:10 HKT/SGT
ArborChat Outperforms the Market by 750 Basis Points Over a Year  
Nov 8, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
Three Ways AI Tools Can Help Drive Efficiencies for Small Businesses  
Nov 8, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
International Symposium 'Creating the Future' Sparks Discussions on Technology, Society, and Future Civilization  
Nov 8, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
Transgene and NEC Present New Data Confirming Clinical Proof of Principle for Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine, TG4050, in Head & Neck Cancer at SITC 2024  
Friday, November 8, 2024 9:31:00 AM
Lexaria Updates Fast-Moving GLP-1 'Arm's Race' Developments  
Nov 7, 2024 22:15 HKT/SGT
Representatives from Over 87 Countries to Participate in the International Symposium 'Creating the Future'  
Nov 7, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
AdSure Invites Advertisers to Access Top-Quality Finance and Insurance Leads - 10% Conversion Guarantee for Top Funnel Live Leads  
Nov 7, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
Military Metals Announces Appointment of Mark Saxon to Its Board of Directors  
Nov 7, 2024 21:39 HKT/SGT
The 16th Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair kicks off today  
Nov 7, 2024 20:13 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
HR LEADERS & HR TECH STRATEGY MEETING 2024
19   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
OSEA 2024
19  -  21   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
RETAIL & E-COMMERCE SUMMIT ASIA 2024
21   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       