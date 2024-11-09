Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, November 9, 2024
Saturday, 9 November 2024, 06:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: MANAMAURI ENERGY
MANAMAURI, the High-Quality Energy Drink Brand, Joins EastBridge Global Investments for Major International Expansion
The acquisition will fuel Manamauri's global expansion with new production facilities, extended product lines, and a continued commitment to supporting emerging sports.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Nov 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - MANAMAURI, the energy drink brand known for its commitment to high quality and smart pricing, has officially finalized an acquisition agreement with a subsidiary of EastBridge Global Investments. This strategic partnership empowers MANAMAURI to scale globally, remaining true to its founding values of exceptional product standards, accessibility, and support for emerging sports talent.

MANAMAURI LOGOMANAMAURI LOGO

"MANAMAURI was established with a clear mission: to deliver premium energy products with an intelligent pricing model, making quality accessible without compromising our values," shared a spokesperson for MANAMAURI. "We've managed to grow steadily while maintaining lean operations, focusing on efficient structures that keep unnecessary costs low. The success we've achieved in just a few years has inspired us to embrace a larger, global vision."

The transition of ownership has been completed, with the support of the original shareholders, who remain available to provide assistance to the new management as needed. This ensures a seamless continuation of MANAMAURI's operations and strategic direction. To drive this expansion, EastBridge has ambitious plans to establish three new production facilities in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. These new facilities will boost MANAMAURI's production capacity while fostering community development and employment opportunities in regions with high growth potential, such as Africa. MANAMAURI has long invested in visibility across various sports, strengthening its presence beyond just motorsports.

In addition to a GT3 endurance racing team that won last year's Middle East Endurance Championship (where the majority of ownership remains with South American stakeholders), MANAMAURI has steadily expanded its involvement to include football, mountaineering, volleyball, and motocross. By supporting skilled athletes in underrepresented or emerging sports, the brand remains committed to elevating sports that often receive limited sponsorship and recognition.

As part of its growth strategy, MANAMAURI will soon launch a new product line that continues its dedication to natural and sustainable choices, aligned with EastBridge's commitment to responsible business practices. The upcoming products include:

  • Vitamin Water: delivering a quick, healthy recharge using only the finest natural ingredients.
  • Pre-workout Drink: formulated to support peak performance with a blend of natural and essential nutrients.
  • Mineral Supplements: focused on hydration and recovery, derived from premium, natural mineral sources.
  • High-Quality Fruit Juices: crafted with 100% natural ingredients, free from artificial additives or preservatives, providing a pure, energizing experience that embodies MANAMAURI's core values.

About MANAMAURI

Founded with a vision to bring high-quality energy products to market at a fair, accessible price, MANAMAURI has gained significant traction for its innovative, efficient approach to product quality and pricing. With EastBridge Global Investments on board, MANAMAURI is ready to expand internationally while staying true to its roots and dedication to supporting emerging athletic talent.

About EastBridge Global Investments

EastBridge Global Investments focuses on supporting the sustainable growth of emerging brands across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. By providing targeted resources and industry connections, EastBridge empowers brands like MANAMAURI to reach new heights while upholding their founding principles.

Contact Information
Alistair Vaughn
MARKETING AND MEDIA
marketing@manamauri.com
+13107421384

SOURCE: MANAMAURI ENERGY




Topic: Press release summary
Source: MANAMAURI ENERGY

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Seamless Shopping for K-Culture Lovers: Bringko Expands Cross-Border Services with New Free Shipping Promotion  
Nov 9, 2024 07:00 HKT/SGT
MANAMAURI, the High-Quality Energy Drink Brand, Joins EastBridge Global Investments for Major International Expansion  
Nov 9, 2024 06:00 HKT/SGT
Military Metals Announces Appointment of Mark Saxon to Its Board of Directors  
Nov 8, 2024 23:58 HKT/SGT
ITC's Final Decision Confirms Innoscience's Customers Remain Unaffected by the Innoscience-EPC Patent Row  
Nov 8, 2024 20:23 HKT/SGT
The 32nd Hong Kong International Optical Fair attracts some 13,000 buyers  
Nov 8, 2024 20:10 HKT/SGT
Dynasty Wins One Silver and One Bronze Medals at 2024 HKIWSC  
Nov 8, 2024 19:32 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association Celebrates 40th Anniversary  
Nov 8, 2024 17:56 HKT/SGT
Three Ways AI Tools Can Help Drive Efficiencies for Small Businesses  
Nov 8, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
TRIO Launches 360 Botslab's Smart Home Security Products in Malaysia, Introducing Advanced AI Solutions to Local Consumers  
Nov 8, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
International Symposium 'Creating the Future' Sparks Discussions on Technology, Society, and Future Civilization  
Nov 8, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
HR LEADERS & HR TECH STRATEGY MEETING 2024
19   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
OSEA 2024
19  -  21   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
RETAIL & E-COMMERCE SUMMIT ASIA 2024
21   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       