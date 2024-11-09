

SEOUL, S.KOREA, Nov 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Bringko, Korea's signature cross-border e-commerce platform, provides a service where global consumers can quickly, conveniently, and economically purchase Korean products - just as its name suggests - 'Bring Korea'. Bringko has positioned itself as an integral shopping platform among overseas Koreans and foreigners who need diverse Korean products such as K-beauty, K-food, and K-pop. Through its patented and self-owned server system, Bringko allows its clients to add products from Approximately 200 Korean-renowned online shopping malls to virtual carts. Bringko's system then guides the products to be conveniently purchased through major global credit cards or PayPal. When all the ordered products arrive at Bringko's logistics center, they are packaged in bulk through global courier services such as FedEx and UPS for quick delivery overseas. Such a convenient process has positioned Bringko as Korea's cross-border e-commerce market leader for the last four years. While some Korean products can be purchased overseas from offline markets, group purchases, or online channels, it is difficult to encounter up-to-date products in time. Since it takes a long time for Korean products to enter overseas offline markets, they are likely to be outdated by the time they reach the sales aisles. On the other hand, Bringko is the only platform where real-time purchases of recent Korean products on OTT channels or K-pop content are available, thus proving its charm to many trend-sensitive consumers. Another advantage of Bringko is that it provides up-to-date products, steady sellers, and popular products scarce outside of Korea at a reasonable price. To enable such service, Bringko has been offering major products such as K-beauty products, health products, quilts, underwear, food, etc at cheap prices for foreign consumers by coalescing with diverse brands. In particular, Bringko enables clients to enjoy shopping without the burden of overseas shipping costs through their 'free overseas shipping' promotion. Bringko's differentiated service provides more accessibility to foreign consumers and plans to offer recent Korean trends accompanied by the global K-culture fad to more global clients in real-time. Media contact

Bringko Inc.

Jiwon Go

Website: https://Bringko.com/pc/





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Bringko



http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

