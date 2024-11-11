

HONG KONG, Nov 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Black Spade Capital Limited (“Black Spade”) were invited to the Finance Summit 2024 hosted by UBS and Invest Qatar. This prestigious summit offered a platform for institutional investors, family offices, sovereign wealth funds and major entrepreneurs from the around the world to interact and exchange ideas. Participants were given the opportunity to deep dive in various topics from investment strategies, risk diversification to artificial intelligence and geopolitics, all of which afforded valuable insight to navigate uncertainty. Mr. Dennis Tam, President and CEO of Black Spade, said, “I had the privilege of meeting His Excellency the Minister of Finance of Qatar Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari at the Summit. Our discussion surrounded how Qatar has cemented its position as a major global energy player and a key oil supplier in the world market. It is inspiring to see that Qatar is keen on opening its doors to attract more professionals and to encourage startups. His Excellency also shared how they have stepped up their efforts to establish international and business schools. As the Summit coincided with the United States presidential election, His Excellency expressed hopes that President-elect Mr. Donald Trump will bring about lasting peace to the world in the near future. Qatar, with its stunning coastal beauty, made this an amazing trip and a memorable event.” Photo caption: (from the left) Mr. Dennis Tam,President and CEO of Black Spade

and His Excellency Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari,Minister of Finance of

Qatar and Mr. Gabriel Wan, Managing Director of UBS About Black Spade Capital Limited

Black Spade Capital Limited is an established family office that manages the private investments of Mr. Lawrence Ho. Headquartered in Hong Kong, its global portfolio consists of a wide spectrum of cross-border investments as it consistently seeks to add new projects and opportunities to its investment mix. Black Spade’s investment strategy maximizes coverage of geographic regions and sectors whilst maintaining a portfolio of diversified asset classes, ranging from equity, fixed income, medical technology, leisure and culture, green energy, real estate to Pre-IPO investments. In August 2023, Black Spade Acquisition Co, a blank check company (SPAC) sponsored by Black Spade, completed a US$23 billion business combination with VinFast Auto Ltd. In August 2024, Black Spade Acquisition II Co, the second SPAC sponsored by Black Spade, raised US$153 million and successfully listed on Nasdaq. Media Enquiries:

