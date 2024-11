Johannesburg, South Africa, Nov 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The BFSI IT Summit is excited to unveil the list of BFSI leaders to watch in 2024. This selection was made through a comprehensive process involving nominations, direct applications, insights from our database, interviews, company websites, and various public sources. These exceptional leaders share a collective passion and steadfast dedication to driving meaningful change. They are making significant strides in areas such as Digital Transformation, Artificial Intelligence, Innovation, and Automation, inspiring others in their fields. Meet the BFSI50 winners: Mahlokileng Semenya ,FNB,PMO Head Faith Nokuthula Ndala, Standard Bank,Head Of Technology Digital Solutions Celia Mantshiyane, First Rand,Group Ciso Kholeka Tsotsotso, Development Bank Of Southern Africa,Chief Information Officer Murendeni Nemukula, Bidvest Bank, Head:Mi Bi And Analytics Arun Krishnamoorthy, Absa, Chief Information Officer Raymond Tsongorera, Hollard Insurance, Head of IT Theo Groenewald, Discovery Ltd, Head Of Data Management Makabongwe Siziba, Fasset, Chief Information Officer Maele Masibi, First National Bank South Africa, Business Architect Head Lazola Ndamase, Vodacom, Head of Data Enablement & Analytics Meshack Ndwandwe, First National Bank, Chief Information Officer Boris Ntini, Absa, Head of Technology Fikile Mekgoe, Bidvest Bank, Head Of Technology: Delivery & Testing Rene Moodley, JSE, Head of IT and Operations Nkosingiphile Mbeje, GPAA, Assistant Director:Information Security Jacob Tshabalala, Woolworths Financial Services, Head of Data & Analytics Itumeleng Makgati, Nedbank,Divisional Executive: Group Technology Helene Bezuidenhout, GPAA, Deputy Director:ICT Information Security Mandla Mbasane, National Housing Finance Corporation, CISO Kulani Likotsi, Absa, VP Technology and Enterprise Data Management Dhesen Ramsamy, Old Mutual Limited, Chief Technology&Data Officer Phakama Makalima, Absa Life Insurance, Chief Information Officer Thato Mafanti, Telesure Investment Holdings, Head Of Information Technology Sachin Surajbali, Liberty Group South Africa, Group Chief Information Security Officer Zaid Parak, Discovery Ltd, Group Chief Information Security Officer Trevor Govender, Standard Bank, Head:Process Excellence Sheldon Kisten, Liberty Group South Africa, Head Of Cyber Security Operations Mandisa Thekokhitsane, Sanlam, Head Of Alternative Customer Solutions Ernst Taljaard, Discovery, Chief Data Solutions Architect Stefanie Holman, Absa Relationship Banking, Head Product Development And Design Lucia Buthelezi, Motovantage, Head Of IT Joseph Stokes,Telesure Investment Holdings, Group Head:Cybersecurity And IT Governance Christoff Le Roux, Gobid Pty Ltd, Chief Information Officer Duran Chetty, Hollard Group Risk, COO,CIO Mandi Scott, Standard Bank, CIO Data And Digital Nozipho Morajane, Bayport Financial Services, Group IT Risk & Information Security Officer Pravesh Govender, JSE, HEAD: IT Service Delivery. Daniel Adaramola, SunTrust Bank Nigeria Ltd, Chief Information Security Officer Michelle Bisaro, Absa Group, Head Of Digital Products: Consumer Products Mfini Khaya, FNB, IT Executive Head & Joint-CIO Leslie-Ann Snyders, Absa Group, Head of Data Alicia Narainsamy, Santam, Executive Head: Digital Transformation & AI Theodossios Mouchteros, Acumen Group Pty Ltd, Head Of Information Technology Operations Ndibulele Mqoboli, Momentum, CIO Gideon Botha, Nedbank Group Limited, Head Of Credit Systems And Specialised Projects For Nedbank Group Risk Njabulo Ndaba, Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Head Of IT. Lizelle Van Der Merwe, Standard Bank,Co-Founder And Product Owner, Powerpulse, CIB Digital Likeleli Monyamane, Standard Bank,Head, Digital Programs, Digital & eCommerce Tawanda Chatikobo, Absa Ltd, Head of Digital Banking Ricardo September, Momentum Group, Head Digital Workplace Services Ryan John, 1Discovery Vitality, Head of Operations Vilen Muruvan, FNB South Africa, Head of Business Solutions Wilma Crosson,Volkswagen Financial Services South Africa, Chief Information Officer Ridwaan Rasool, Absa, Chief Analytics Officer Nozipho Duma, First National Bank, Group Data And Analytics Programme Head Nollie Maoto, First Rand, Group Compliance Chief Data and Analytics Officer Aylon Byron Spinner,Standard Bank Group,Head of Technology Strategy and Architecture Tsebeletso Mashau,Standard Bank,CIO Personal and Private Banking Africa Regions Dolly Mphahlele,FirstRand Group,Head of BI and Datawarehouse Dr. Gerbrand Breed,Absa,Head: Retail Risk Modeling,Measurement And Data Center Kgomotso Rammutla,Woolworths Financial Services,Head Of Digital And Payments Thav Reddy,Absa Group,Group Head of Privacy Vidhya Medapati,FNB South Africa,Head of Product Hendrik Wiese,iMasFinance,Head: Information Security,CISO Rohan Daya,Access Bank,CISO Sibusiso Mbingo,PPS Insurance,Chief Information Officer Viren Naidu,Hollard Insurance,Chief Information Officer Shoaib Nathie,CIB,CIO Dido Wa Kalonji,First National Bank,Chief Information Officer Connect with BFSI leaders to explore digital transformation, industry trends, and emerging technologies at the BFSI IT Summit on November 20, 2024 at Qurtuba Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa. 