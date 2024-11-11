Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Monday, 11 November 2024, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: EMCD
The First Cold Wallet for Miners: EMCD & Tangem Launching Limited Edition Wallets

NEW YORK, Nov 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Leader in cold wallet production, Tangem, and EMCD, one of the largest mining pools in the world, are launching a limited edition collection of wallets for miners. This is their first collaboration and will allow exclusive terms for mining with EMCD.

"We're excited to partner with Tangem and believe that this will help wallet holders feel all the benefits of remote mining," says EMCD CEO Michael Jerlis.

Each of the limited edition wallets has its own unique design and a promo code for 20% off on the EMCD pool fee for new users, making mining even more profitable. The code doesn't have an expiration date and can be used at any time.

Wallets from the new collection will be released by mid-November. For now, they're available for preorder. By preordering, you can get your wallet as soon as it's released.

About EMCD

EMCD is the crypto fintech platform where everything is easy. The platform offers a wide range of products: a stable mining pool, the Coinhold savings wallet with up to 14% per annum, a user-friendly P2P platform and secure storage wallet for more than 300 000 crypto enthusiasts worldwide. EMCD is the optimal choice for those who want to take their crypto experience to the next level.

About Tangem

Tangem is a tech company founded in 2017, with headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, branches in North America, Eastern Europe, and APAC. The Tangem Wallet — its flagship product — is a hardware wallet for managing thousands of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets on over 70 blockchain networks, focusing on simplicity and utmost security. Tangem is available in over 220 countries today. Its users enjoy a simple setup, convenient cold storage, and access to dApps and DeFi.

Social Links
X: https://x.com/emcd_io
Telegram: https://t.me/emcd_international
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/emcdtechltd/posts/?feedView=all

Media Contact
Brand: EMCD
Contact: Media team
Email: support@emcd.io
Website: https://wallet.emcd.io




Topic: Press release summary
Source: EMCD

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
The First Cold Wallet for Miners: EMCD & Tangem Launching Limited Edition Wallets  
Nov 11, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
Global Beauty Market Buzzes as KAZU Launches Enhanced 24K Gold Glow Youth Serum  
Nov 11, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
BFSI IT Summit Announces the Recipients of the Prestigious BFSI50 Awards  
Nov 11, 2024 20:58 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods Enters into JV Agreement with Nissin Asia  
Nov 11, 2024 16:12 HKT/SGT
Retail Revolution Illuminates Bangkok as Rockbird Media's RESA 2024 Charts Course for Digital Growth  
Nov 11, 2024 15:07 HKT/SGT
Exito DevOps Summit 2024: Transforming the Future of Software Development in Singapore  
Nov 11, 2024 14:08 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods Announces 2024 Q3 Financial Results  
Nov 11, 2024 13:39 HKT/SGT
Black Spade joins UBS Finance Summit 2024 in Qatar  
Nov 11, 2024 10:43 HKT/SGT
Hitachi: Established the Open Source Program Office (OSPO) to Globally Lead the Strategic Utilization of OSS  
Monday, November 11, 2024 9:31:00 AM
Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair attracted over 8,200 trade buyers  
Nov 10, 2024 15:36 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
HR LEADERS & HR TECH STRATEGY MEETING 2024
19   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
OSEA 2024
19  -  21   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
RETAIL & E-COMMERCE SUMMIT ASIA 2024
21   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       