Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 16:05 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: Voy Finance / GDA Capital
VOY Finance Partners with GDA Capital to Accelerate Growth and Innovation in DeFi Trade Finance

Estonia, Nov 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Voy Finance has partnered with GDA Capital, following their win at the Next Top Blockchain Startup competition, hosted by GDA Capital, and unlocked an investment of up to $500K. This strategic partnership is set to propel Voy Finance towards revolutionizing the traditional RWA and global trade finance industry.

RWA stands for "Real-World Assets" and refers to traditional, tangible assets such as commodities, real estate, and invoices. These assets are typically used in trade finance as collateral for loans. However, RWA-based financing can be a lengthy and cumbersome process, making it difficult for small businesses to access the necessary funds. With the use of blockchain technology, Voy Finance streamlines this process, providing faster and more efficient financing options for businesses of all sizes.

Voy Finance, a decentralized finance platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, offers users access to secure and efficient trade finance infrastructure. Traditionally, the trade finance market has been dominated by financial institutions, making it difficult for small and medium-sized enterprises to access the necessary funding for international trade. Voy Finance aims to disrupt this industry by providing a decentralized and transparent alternative.

Key Partnership Highlights:

- According to the founder of Voy Finance, Lee Tarone, this strategic partnership with GDA Capital will not only bring in necessary financial resources but also their expertise in capital markets. With GDA's support, Voy Finance is set to expand their total value locked (TVL) and bring in a team of experienced advisors, who have completed billions in transaction value, who will guide the platform towards success.

- Lee elaborates, "I can't wait to drive VOY to unicorn and completely upend the RWA and global trade finance scene". This partnership between Voy Finance and GDA Capital is a significant step towards making trade finance more accessible and efficient for all businesses, big or small. With the use of blockchain technology, Voy Finance ensures secure and transparent transactions, reducing the risk for both lenders and borrowers”.

Quote from Key Executives

This partnership is a testament to the potential of decentralized finance in revolutionizing traditional industries. As blockchain technology continues to evolve and gain widespread adoption, we can expect to experience rapid expansion of decentralized solutions solving real world business challenges. By proving themselves to be a viable and efficient alternative, decentralized finance platforms like Voy Finance are paving the way for a more inclusive and accessible global economy.

“VOY Finance’s unique approach to decentralizing trade finance through blockchain technology aligns perfectly with our mission to support disruptive projects that address real-world challenges that accelerate mainstream adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology," said Michael Gord, CEO of GDA Capital. "This partnership allows us to bring both capital and extensive expertise to a platform that is redefining access to trade finance for businesses of all sizes. We’re excited to support VOY’s journey toward transforming the RWA and global trade finance markets and look forward to helping them reach new milestones in this rapidly evolving space.”

About VOY Finance

Voy Finance is a decentralized finance platform that bridges on-chain liquidity with Tradetech through innovative real-world asset (RWA) securitization and tokenized crowdfunding. By transforming illiquid assets such as NFTs, invoices, receivables, bonds, and shares into easily tradable digital tokens, Voy Finance unlocks new liquidity streams and investment opportunities.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is a leading global digital asset and blockchain technology investment firm. With a diverse portfolio of investments across various sectors, GDA Capital is committed to driving innovation and providing strategic advisory services to businesses worldwide.

For more information, please contact:

Lee Tarone
Founder, Voy Finance
Email: lee@voy.finance
Website: http://voy.finance 

Michael Gord
Founder, GDA Capital
Email: michael@gda.capital
Website: www.gda.capital 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Voy Finance / GDA Capital
Sectors: Blockchain Technology, Trade Finance, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
All-New Triton Wins Special Award at the RJC Car of the Year for 2025  
Tuesday, November 12, 2024 9:09:00 PM
U.S. Polo Assn. Announces an Exclusive Capsule Collection with His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, India  
Nov 12, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota: HySE to participate in the Dakar 2025 "Mission 1000 ACT2" with the HySE-X2, to tackle further technical challenges  
Tuesday, November 12, 2024 7:04:00 PM
AuGroup Landed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange 'The First Share of Furniture Going Overseas'  
Nov 12, 2024 18:29 HKT/SGT
NEC participates in COP29 climate change conference  
Tuesday, November 12, 2024 6:25:00 PM
VOY Finance Partners with GDA Capital to Accelerate Growth and Innovation in DeFi Trade Finance  
Nov 12, 2024 16:05 HKT/SGT
SIG expands its SIG Neo filling machine portfolio with the global launch of SIG Neo Slimline 15 Aseptic during Gulfood Manufacturing  
Nov 12, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
The 14th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) Celebrate Top Real Estate Achievements  
Nov 12, 2024 14:30 HKT/SGT
JA Mitsui Leasing and Fujitsu collaborate on simulation-driven field trials to optimize commercial EV adoption and drive decarbonization  
Tuesday, November 12, 2024 12:57:00 PM
India's Buyout Advantage: Your Strategic Guide to Acquiring Indian Companies for Market Entry in 2024  
Nov 12, 2024 12:04 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
HR LEADERS & HR TECH STRATEGY MEETING 2024
19   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
OSEA 2024
19  -  21   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
RETAIL & E-COMMERCE SUMMIT ASIA 2024
21   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       