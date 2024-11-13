

West Palm Beach, FL, Nov 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has announced an exclusive collaboration with its Global Brand Ambassador, His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh (Pacho) of Jaipur, India. The premium U.S. Polo Assn. x His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh Collection sold in India perfectly merges Jaipur's royal heritage with polo tradition and sports fashion to create an exceptional addition to the U.S. Polo Assn. brand's global offerings. U.S. Polo Assn. The one-of-a-kind Capsule Collection was launched recently at a private party and runway show at Sawai Padmanabh Singh's Palace featuring Bollywood VIPs, media, and influencers, making its debut for the Autumn-Winter 2024 season. Promoted as part of U.S. Polo Assn.'s clever "Born to Play" Campaign, the collection features rich fabrics, intricate crest detailing, and a design style that captures the spirit of both U.S. Polo Assn. and the vibrant city of Jaipur, staying true to the sensibilities of the Maharaja. Sawai Padmanabh Singh is a member of the Royal Family of Jaipur and is the current Maharaja of Jaipur. A professional polo player, Sawai Padmanabh Singh is the ideal Global Brand Ambassador and partner for U.S. Polo Assn., having played for and captained the Indian National Polo Team and has participated in tournaments across Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Spain, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States and more. "For U.S. Polo Assn., this Campaign and Collection has been the perfect partnership because Pacho brings the spirit of sportsmanship and distinctive style that he displays both on and off the field to U.S. Polo Assn.," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, which manages the multi-billion-dollar, global U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "As a global polo player who encompasses what our sport-inspired brand is all about - being global, vibrant, authentic, and exciting - Pacho has brought all of these elements to the outstanding U.S. Polo Assn. x His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh Collection." "U.S. Polo Assn. is not only proud of this apparel partnership but also to be sponsoring Pacho's Jaipur Polo Team in 2024," Prince added. His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh's personal style is evident across the complete collection, from the deep and luxurious colors and textures to the collection's overall sporting style and contemporary elegance. Featured in the stunning "Born to Play" Campaign which can be seen all across India and around the world on social media, billboards, in malls, airports, and other points of interest, are beautiful polo horses and Sawai Padmanabh Singh's very special Marwari horses, which are indigenous to Jaipur. "U.S. Polo Assn. means so much to polo and polo players in India and around the world through its global support and promotion of the sport," said His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh. "As a U.S. Polo Assn. Global Brand Ambassador and through our partnership on this Collection, my goals are to bring the story of polo in India to the forefront, share my passion for the game, and present an extraordinary Collection that reflects my personal style that consumers in India will love." The U.S. Polo Assn. x His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh Collection will be available in select stores across India, online at uspoloassn.in, and exclusively on Myntra, offering consumers an opportunity to own a piece of history reimagined for the contemporary era. "This meaningful collaboration with His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh marks an important milestone for U.S. Polo Assn. in India," said Amitabh Suri, Chief Executive Officer of Arvind Brands Ltd., U.S. Polo Assn.'s Strategic Partner. "By blending Jaipur's royal heritage with our brand's signature sport-inspired fashion, we've created a Collection that reflects both a rich cultural legacy and modern sophistication, offering consumers a unique opportunity to indulge in our iconic brand in a new and exclusive way." As one of India's leading casualwear power brands, the multi-billion-dollar, global, sport-inspired U.S. Polo Assn. brand launched an exclusive brand-specific website, USPoloAssn.in, earlier this year. U.S. Polo Assn.'s retail store footprint in India is at more than 400 brand stores, and over 2,000 shop-in-shops, across more than 200 cities in India. The brand plans to open nearly 100 more stores in India in the coming few years. Globally, the U.S. Polo Assn. brand is sold in 190 countries and has global retail sales of more than $2.4 billion. About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country's oldest sports governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and uspashop.com, and follow @uspoloassn. 