Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: APIwiz
RCBC Partners With APIwiz to Launch Digital 2.0 Marketplace for Pioneering the Future of Financial Service Distribution

SINGAPORE, Nov 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) has announced at the Singapore FinTech Festival its strategic collaboration to pilot its Digital 2.0 Marketplace, which will define the future of digital distribution. Banks can follow a platform approach built around unbundling and re-assembling products and services through Open Platforms. RCBC will become the first bank in Southeast Asia to offer this platform. This groundbreaking marketplace will transform banking services by enabling real-time service creation through automation, providing significant benefits to customers and RCBC's global strategic partners.

"We aim to make banking and related services accessible to Filipinos worldwide, and our ongoing commitment to innovation will make this a reality. With APIwiz, we can manage and govern our Application Protocol Interface (APIs) in real-time and leverage composable APIs to comply, compete, and collaborate, allowing us to offer a wide range of unprecedented services that customers in this market have never experienced before through platform banking," shared Lito Villanueva, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation & Inclusion Officer, RCBC.

APIs serve as the essential connectors in modern banking while platform banking continues to evolve. Banks should prioritize deploying and integrating service meshes in the short term to facilitate interactions with legacy core banking systems. This approach acts as a gateway for external connections and speeds up integration by exposing well-defined APIs. Over time, banks are expected to transition to microservices-based core platforms, fostering a more scalable and flexible ecosystem.

"This transition will enable a true platform banking environment streamlining API integration and deployment, accelerating banks' transition to modern, microservices-based platforms for enhanced flexibility and scalability," shared John Alabastro, IT Shared Services Group Head & CTO, RCBC

"APIwiz, an end-end API platform, allows enterprises to build, govern, and operate APIs effectively. APIs are the digital glue of modern banking; however, the number of APIs used in banking is growing exponentially, and an API platform is needed to simplify, standardize, centralize, and automate API delivery. Open banking helps create innovative business models. Using APIs, RCBC can transform itself from a business to a platform, multiplying value creation by enabling business ecosystems within and outside the enterprise," shared Darshan Shivashankar, Founder and CEO of APIwiz.

"Supporting the execution of this strategic partnership is Hungry Workhorse, a Manila-based services company specializing in digital and cultural transformation and a partner of APIwiz. "This collaboration places RCBC as a Filipino company at the forefront of innovation and digital experiences, demonstrating its strong commitment to empowering Filipinos on their financial journey and making it more accessible and easier, no matter where they are," according to Kay Calpo-Lugtu, COO of Hungry Workhorse.

About Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation

Part of the Yuchengco Group of Companies, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) is the fifth largest privately owned universal bank in the Philippines, with over Php1.3 trillion in total resources as of June 30, 2024. It is an affiliate of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Japan's second-largest bank.

For over 60 years, RCBC has been building a reputation for providing the best customer experience, award-winning digital banking services, and pioneering innovations. Euromoney and Asia Money have recognized it as the Philippines' Best Bank for Digital for five straight years (202020-2024). The Bank offers various banking and financial products and services to cater to diverse customer segments. It provides consumer, commercial, and corporate lending products, deposits and cash management solutions, treasury products, remittance services, and digital banking services.

RCBC and its subsidiaries also offer corporate banking, wealth, trust, retail financing (automortgage/housing loanscredit cards, and microfinance loans), remittanceleasing, and securities.

About APIwiz

Headquartered in California, APIwiz provides a centralized management platform for API operations, enabling the APIOps framework to develop consumable, monetizable APIs and fostering collaboration among business and technical stakeholders. With low-code tools, automation, and embedded governance, APIwiz streamlines the entire API lifecycle-from planning and design to building, managing, testing, securing, and publishing. Its federated gateway capabilities enable seamless integration with any API gateway while offering real-time insights into API usage, performance, compliance, and workflow visualizations without external tools.

About Hungry Workhorse

Hungry Workhorse is a digital, culture, and customer experience transformation consulting firm that drives transformational growth through innovative, grounded methodologies in strategy, technology, and people.

Contact Information
Anurag Shukla
Marketing Manager
anurag@apiwiz.com
+14084317383

SOURCE: APIwiz




Topic: Press release summary
Source: APIwiz
Sectors: FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
SoftBank Corp. and Fujitsu Strengthen Partnership for Realization of AI-RAN Commercialization  
Wednesday, November 13, 2024 11:38:00 AM
Predictive Heart Monitoring Startup, GPx, Secures New Investment From NEC X; Joins Elev X! Boost Venture Studio Program  
Wednesday, November 13, 2024 11:05:00 AM
NEC receives order for next-generation supercomputer system from Japan's National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology and National Institute for Fusion Science  
Wednesday, November 13, 2024 10:16:00 AM
RCBC Partners With APIwiz to Launch Digital 2.0 Marketplace for Pioneering the Future of Financial Service Distribution  
Nov 13, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
Global Blockchain Show 2024: VAP Group to Host the Ultimate Blockchain Season Finale   
Nov 13, 2024 08:12 HKT/SGT
All-New Triton Wins Special Award at the RJC Car of the Year for 2025  
Tuesday, November 12, 2024 9:09:00 PM
U.S. Polo Assn. Announces an Exclusive Capsule Collection with His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, India  
Nov 12, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota: HySE to participate in the Dakar 2025 "Mission 1000 ACT2" with the HySE-X2, to tackle further technical challenges  
Tuesday, November 12, 2024 7:04:00 PM
AuGroup Landed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange 'The First Share of Furniture Going Overseas'  
Nov 12, 2024 18:29 HKT/SGT
NEC participates in COP29 climate change conference  
Tuesday, November 12, 2024 6:25:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
HR LEADERS & HR TECH STRATEGY MEETING 2024
19   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
OSEA 2024
19  -  21   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
RETAIL & E-COMMERCE SUMMIT ASIA 2024
21   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       