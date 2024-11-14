Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, November 14, 2024
Thursday, 14 November 2024, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Blueberry
Blueberry Rebrand Reflects Exciting New Era for the Forex Company
With the global trading platform boasting improved capabilities and greater agility for its customers

SYDNEY, AU, Nov 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Blueberry, a leading global forex broker, is excited to announce a significant rebrand for the company, which sees the company's name changing from Blueberry Markets to Blueberry, alongside a new sophisticated look and feel.

The rebrand marks a new era for the company as a new fully licensed and independent broker and reflects its ongoing commitment to providing a seamless experience to its global trading community.

Dean Hyde, Chief Executive Officer at Blueberry, explains the new brand identity reflects the growing maturity of the business.

"We've achieved a significant milestone in securing an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL), which not only enables us to operate with greater speed and agility but it will also enable us to offer our customers enhanced capabilities," says Hyde.

"We've experienced rapid growth since Blueberry was established in 2016 and we're no longer in our infancy, we're an established global trading platform that's serviced over 50,000 traders worldwide. Securing our own AFSL means achieving a core foundational pillar that is crucial for the global expansion, as we embark on this exciting new phase of the business. While the rebrand encompasses an update of how we appear visually, it's more than a new logo and revamped user experience. It symbolises a new way of behaving for our business, aimed at providing our customers with the best trading environment in the market."

Exciting customer developments include an upcoming strategic partnership with TradingView. The highly-intuitive visualization platform (with over 60M+ users worldwide) offers powerful charting capabilities, community networking features, and extensive tools to enhance trading analysis.

Blueberry also has ambitious expansion plans, which will see the company developing a local presence in Malaysia, the Middle East, North Africa and Latin America, in addition to its Sydney, Australia headquarters and Manilla office.

"As Blueberry evolves, our ethos remains clear: to provide the best trading environment in the market coupled with the exceptional customer experience that sets us apart," says Hyde.

About Blueberry

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, and with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Blueberry is an independent forex broker offering exceptional trading conditions, industry-leading platforms and broad market access to traders worldwide.

In addition to fast execution, deep liquidity and low spreads, Blueberry is committed to offering a superior customer experience to traders of all sophistication levels - which is exemplified by the 4.7 star rating from over 2,000 reviews on Trustpilot.

Visit www.blueberrymarkets.com today to learn more about how Blueberry's highly experienced team helps traders create true momentum.

Social Links
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BlueberryMarketsForex
X: https://x.com/BlueberryMkts
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlueberryMarkets/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueberry-markets/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blueberrymarkets/

Media contact
Brand: Blueberry
Contact: Media team
Website: https://blueberrymarkets.com

For PR inquiry
Laura Sedgwick, Managing Director, Sedgwick Communications (on behalf of Blueberry)
E: laura@sedgwickcommunications.com
M: +61 451 041 705




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Blueberry

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Academic Labs, the Pioneering Crypto Platform Achieves a $300M at Its ICO  
Nov 14, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
Blueberry Rebrand Reflects Exciting New Era for the Forex Company  
Nov 14, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
ULVAC Launches Oil Rotary Vacuum Pump Gv135  
Thursday, November 14, 2024 9:00:00 AM
Femto Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results  
Nov 14, 2024 07:00 HKT/SGT
Ethics Board Approval Granted for Lexaria's 12-Week Phase 1b DehydraTECH GLP-1 Study in Diabetes and Weight Loss  
Nov 13, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
Interview with Spectral's Sean Brehm on DQLDB the Vogon Cloud  
Nov 13, 2024 20:40 HKT/SGT
Spectral Releases its Quantum Bridge Strategy for a Decentralized, Sustainable Future Using Quantum-Resilient Edge Computing  
Nov 13, 2024 20:32 HKT/SGT
COP29: PLN Encourages Global Collaboration for Energy Transition Towards Sustainable Energy Self-Sufficiency  
Nov 13, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
Academic Labs Secures $3.2M to Revolutionize Educational Resource Sharing with Web3, $AAX Listing by 11th Nov 2024  
Nov 13, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
The China-ASEAN "Gen Z" Youth Festival and Cultural Exchange Activity Officially Launched  
Nov 13, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
HR LEADERS & HR TECH STRATEGY MEETING 2024
19   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
OSEA 2024
19  -  21   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
RETAIL & E-COMMERCE SUMMIT ASIA 2024
21   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       