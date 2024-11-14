Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, November 15, 2024
Thursday, 14 November 2024, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: MINGAONE
MINGAONE Unveils Direct-to-Accommodation Red Ginseng Delivery Service for Foreign Tourists in Korea

SEOUL, S.KOREA, Nov 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Red ginseng is a must-have souvenir and a popular health product among foreign tourists visiting Korea. However, many tourists need help purchasing red ginseng due to concerns about quality and price. To address this, MINGAONE, which has been specializing in ginseng manufacturing since 1969, offers a convenient and affordable way for travelers to purchase premium red ginseng.

MINGAONE is a health-functional food brand with over 50 years of tradition, recognized with an award for distinguished longevity from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. By minimizing intermediaries, MINGAONE directly produces top-quality red ginseng and provides it to consumers at reasonable prices. As a result, foreign tourists can purchase high-quality red ginseng products at more economical prices without additional costs associated with road shops, such as rental fees, labor costs, and advertising expenses.

In particular, MINGAONE supports foreign tourists in conveniently purchasing red ginseng through its online shopping mall, MINGAONE.com. Through this site, consumers can purchase top-quality red ginseng products directly produced by MINGAONE at reasonable prices, without intermediary margins. The website supports multiple languages (Chinese, English, Vietnamese, etc.), making it easy for foreign tourists to use, and offers delivery services to accommodations. If orders are placed before 2 PM, the product can be received at the accommodation the following day, providing a convenient option for purchasing red ginseng even amidst a busy travel schedule.

Although MINGAONE also supports international shipping, purchasing directly through MINGAONE.com and having the product delivered to accommodation during a stay in Korea is more affordable, as additional costs may apply for overseas shipping. Various payment methods are offered, including credit card payments via PayPal, with plans to add convenient payment methods such as Alipay and WeChat Pay.

For foreign consumers not visiting Korea, MINGAONE also sells its products on overseas direct-purchase platforms like Tmall Global and Shopee, helping consumers worldwide conveniently access premium red ginseng.

A MINGAONE representative stated, "Red ginseng is a very popular product among many tourists visiting Korea. We will continue our efforts to ensure that foreign tourists can conveniently and affordably purchase premium red ginseng through MINGAONE.com."

Social Links
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mingaone
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mingaone.official/
Blog: https://blog.naver.com/mingaone

Media Contact
Brand: MINGAONE
Contact : IAN SUNG
Phone: +82-70-4420-1264
Website: https://mingaone.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: MINGAONE

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Lexaria Signs Contract for New DehydraTECH GLP-1 Biodistribution Study  
Nov 14, 2024 22:10 HKT/SGT
Military Metals Announces LOI to Acquire Past-Producing Last Chance Antimony-Gold Property, near Round Mountain, Nevada  
Nov 14, 2024 21:39 HKT/SGT
Explore the Next Era of DevOps at Exito's DevOps Summit in Dubai  
Nov 14, 2024 21:04 HKT/SGT
MINGAONE Unveils Direct-to-Accommodation Red Ginseng Delivery Service for Foreign Tourists in Korea  
Nov 14, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
myBillBook Leverages CleverTap to Elevate Customer Engagement and Drive Revenue Growth  
Thursday, November 14, 2024 7:00:00 PM
Doubleview Gold Corp Announces Closing of Private Placement for Total of $4,027,000  
Nov 14, 2024 18:39 HKT/SGT
Disney Dream Reimagined! New Little Mermaid Wedding Ring Collection  
Nov 14, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
Academic Labs, the Pioneering Crypto Platform Achieves a $300M at Its ICO  
Nov 14, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
Blueberry Rebrand Reflects Exciting New Era for the Forex Company  
Nov 14, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
ULVAC Launches Oil Rotary Vacuum Pump Gv135  
Thursday, November 14, 2024 9:00:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
HR LEADERS & HR TECH STRATEGY MEETING 2024
19   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
OSEA 2024
19  -  21   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
RETAIL & E-COMMERCE SUMMIT ASIA 2024
21   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
EXITO DEVOPS SUMMIT
5   December
UAE
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       