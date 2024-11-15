

Johannesburg, South Africa, Nov 15, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The South Africa Manufacturing Show, which will be held on November 21, 2024 at Qurtuba Convention Centre, Johannesburg, is proud to present its annual list of distinguished leaders in manufacturing, curated through a thorough process that includes nominations, direct applications, insights from our database, interviews, company websites, and various public sources. These exceptional leaders are united by their passion and steadfast dedication to making a meaningful impact. They are driving change across various domains, spearheading initiatives in operational excellence, resource management, and cross-functional collaboration. Meet the BFSI50 winners: 1. Jared Bishop, Plant Director, Ariston Group.

2. Lorraine Hill, Group Chief Operations Officer, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings.

3. Lihle Mbatha, Head of Information Technology, Barloworld Equipment.

4. Teheli Mpho Morabe, Chief Operations Officer, Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd.

5. Pandelani Reuben Munyai, Group Chief Information Officer, Transnet SOC Ltd.

6. Mashikara Magomane, Procurement Vic Operations Director Bu South, Ab Inbev (Sab).

7. Premkumar Murugesan, Head of Plant, Adventure Automotive.

8. Sne Dlamini, Vice President: Technology And Digital, AECI.

9. Deon Labuschagne, Technical Director, Aerosud.

10. Mitesh Takoordeen, Chief Information Officer, African Rainbow Minerals Limited.

11. Louise Van Der Bank, Chief Information Officer, AfriSam.

12. Vijay Kumar, Head of Supply Chain, Anglo American.

13. Neeren Moodley, Chief Information Officer, Ardagh Group.

14. Yi-Ting Cheng, Head of Demand and Supply, Aspen Pharmacare.

15. Deshen Naidoo, Area Head Of Supply Chain, British American Tobacco.

16. Alessandaro Alunni, Operations Director, Danone.

17. Phathutshedzo Mathivha, Group Head IT, Bushveld Minerals.

18. Ms Maretha Gerber, Group CEO and President, Daimler Truck Southern Africa.

19. Zanyiwe Martins, Head of IT Operations, Diageo.

20. Shalin Naidoo, Chief Information And Technology Officer, Drdgold Ltd.

21. Gcobisa Mashegoana, Head Of Procurement And Supply Chain - Generation, Eskom Holdings Soc Ltd.

22. Sithembile Songo, CISO, Eskom Holdings Soc Ltd.

23. Wendell Frank, Interim Operation Director and Head of Engineering, Givaudan, South Africa.

24. Renaldo Jack, Group Head of CyberSecurity, Globeleq.

25. Gareth Sieberhagen, Head Of Information Technology, In2food.

26. Werner Leithgöb, IT Director, Lactalis South Africa.

27. Arnold Reddy, Head of Supply Chain And Logistics, Mahindra South Africa.

28. Moosa Jogee, Head of IT, MAN Automotive.

29. Nikhil Naidoo, Manufacturing Director, Microtronix South Africa.

30. Shaun Rampursad, Operation Director, Microtronix South Africa.

31. Wayne Hempel, Head: Technology, Innovation And Systems, Minopex.

32. Brian Bownass, Head of ICT, Moolmans South Africa.

33. Annuska Botha, Head Of Procurement, Moolmans South Africa.

34. Ané Marx, Head of IT, Neopak.

35. Nitesh Singh, Operations Director, Neopak.

36. Mrs Lethabo Tsatsi, Supply Chain Director, Pepsico.

37. Henny Schlebusch, Regional CIO: EMEA, Rhenus Logistics.

38. Kamalasen Govender, Chief Technology Officer, Rosond.

39. Ishaaq Jacobs, Chief Cyber Security Officer (CISO), Sasol.

40. Theven Naicker, Head IT, Scania South Africa.

41. Alex Fenn, Vice President of Innovation and Technology, Sibanye-Stillwater.

42. Agreepa Neduvhuledza, Chief Operating Officer, Skyworth Green Energy.

43. Bezuidenhout Waldo, Project Director, South 32.

44. Brain Monakali, Director of Energy, South 32.

45. Ajay Bachulal, Manufacturing Director, Tiger Brands.

46. Zoe Ogbeifun, Head of Logistic and Distribution, Transnet Engineering.

47. Duke Mathebula (MBA), Chief Information Officer, Trident Steel Africa.

48. Phahle Phalane, Vice President of Supply Chain, Unilever.

49. Menzi Sithole, Head of Information Technology, Unilever Africa.

50. Sahani Chirwa, Information Technology Head & Infrastructure Lead - Southern Africa, Wilmar International.

51. Takalani Lende, Supply Chain Head, Wilmar International.

52. Kobus Peens, Chief Operating Officer, Inviso Group (Groupe SMTP).

53. Basetsana Bame Modimogale, Country Lead: Modern Trade for South Africa, Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa.

54. Shantell Mackay, Group Head of Procurement, Foskor.

55. Ntsako Baloyi, Head Of Sustainability, Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa.

56. Adrien Ruau, Head of Procurement - Africa, ENGIE South Africa.

57. Vaibhav Merhoye, Head Of Supply Chain, Adcock Ingram Critical Care.

58. Lufuno Ramafola, Head of Procurement, Trysome Auto Electrical Engineering (Pty) Ltd.

59. Mukondeleli Netshikulwe, SSA BU Procurement Director, Mondelēz International.

60. Moses Lubisi, Manufacturing and Technical Director, Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa.

61. Yugen Reddy, Director of Operations, Westfalia Fruit. Connect with manufacturing leaders to explore digital transformation, industry trends, and emerging technologies at the South Africa Manufacturing Show. For more information about the 26th South Africa Manufacturing Show and The Manufactring50 awards, click on the Link. For Media Enquiries, contact:

Kasturi Nayak (Sr. Marketing Executive)

Kasturi.nayak@exito-e.com

Enquiry@exito-e.com

Exito Media Concepts





