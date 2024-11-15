Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, November 15, 2024
Friday, 15 November 2024, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: DEFI
DEFI to Launch 'DEFI Smart Pill Bottle' on Kickstarter

San Francisco, Nov 15, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Healthcare brand DEFI (Don't Ever Forget It) is set to unveil its innovative DEFI Smart Pill Bottle through Kickstarter in mid-November 2024. Designed to help users never miss a dose, this smart pill bottle brings a new level of convenience and structure to medication management for modern consumers.

With features like real-time alerts, last-dose tracking, and smartphone integration, the DEFI Smart Pill Bottle ensures users can easily manage their medication schedules, even amidst busy routines. This product is designed to help users establish and maintain healthy medication habits, making it a valuable tool for those with demanding lifestyles.

Key Features of the DEFI Smart Pill Bottle

  • Last Dose Tracking: The bottle displays the last time it was closed, allowing users to quickly check the last time they took their medication, avoiding missed or duplicate doses.
  • Notification Alerts: Users receive notifications on their smartphones when it's time to take their medication, helping them stay on track.
  • Smartphone Integration: Bluetooth connectivity links the smart pill bottle to a smartphone, automatically recording medication times for easy access to medication history.
  • Smart Reminders: Based on long-term usage patterns, the bottle provides custom reminders and additional alerts if a dose is missed, supporting regular medication intake.
  • User-Friendly Setup: Designed for easy setup, this smart pill bottle enables users of all ages to connect seamlessly with the smart features.

DEFI CEO Doyeon Kim stated, "Our goal with this product is to make medication management simpler and more convenient. The DEFI Smart Pill Bottle is designed to ensure that users never forget when it's time for their dose. We've included practical features to help users stay healthy, even with busy schedules," Kim added, "Launching on Kickstarter allows us to gather user feedback directly, an essential step in creating an optimal user experience."

The DEFI Smart Pill Bottle can be pre-ordered through Kickstarter, and updates on the release are available on DEFI's official website. By subscribing on the DEFI website, users can receive launch announcements and access exclusive offers at discounted pricing. DEFI aims to continue developing innovative healthcare solutions, building on the foundation of this smart pill bottle to support a healthier daily routine.

This product is expected to become an essential tool in daily health management, going beyond basic reminders to offer comprehensive medication support.

DEFI's Kickstarter campaign is set to launch at the end of November. Subscribe to our email list to secure early access and special discounted pricing directly on the Kickstarter website.

Kickstarter

https://donteverforgetit.com/products/defi-smart-pill-bottle?form_type=customer#contact_form_gVpKVp8GrM

Media contact
Brand: DEFI
Contact: Doyeon Kim
Phone: +1 (888) 665-8171
Website: https://donteverforgetit.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: DEFI

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
WFM Asia Announces Brand Evolution  
Nov 15, 2024 17:12 HKT/SGT
Nationwide TV Commercial Launched in Japan to Raise Awareness About MCI (Mild Cognitive Impairment)  
Friday, November 15, 2024 4:33:00 PM
Understand The Type of Credit Cards Offered By Citi And Find the Most Suitable One  
Nov 15, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
COP29: PLN Encourages Global Collaboration for Energy Transition Towards Sustainable Energy Self-Sufficiency  
Nov 15, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
Cropmate Sets to Raise RM42.0 Million from ACE Market IPO  
Nov 15, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
APTEXPO 2024 concludes on a high note, offering numerous innovation opportunities for decision-makers across the Asia Pacific's fashion and supply chain sectors  
Nov 15, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
APTEXPO 2024 Kicks Off with Key Fashion and Supply Chain Leaders Sparking Innovation on Day One  
Nov 15, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai Receives Positive Opinion from the CHMP in the European Union for Lecanemab in Early Alzheimer's Disease  
Friday, November 15, 2024 1:31:00 PM
Resorttrust Group and Mitsubishi Corporation Launch Joint Study in Medical Tourism  
Friday, November 15, 2024 11:32:00 AM
Fujitsu collaborates with global suppliers in decarbonization initiative to exchange product-level primary data on CO2 emissions  
Friday, November 15, 2024 9:13:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
HR LEADERS & HR TECH STRATEGY MEETING 2024
19   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
OSEA 2024
19  -  21   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
RETAIL & E-COMMERCE SUMMIT ASIA 2024
21   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
EXITO DEVOPS SUMMIT
5   December
UAE
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       