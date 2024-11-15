

San Francisco, Nov 15, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Healthcare brand DEFI (Don't Ever Forget It) is set to unveil its innovative DEFI Smart Pill Bottle through Kickstarter in mid-November 2024. Designed to help users never miss a dose, this smart pill bottle brings a new level of convenience and structure to medication management for modern consumers. With features like real-time alerts, last-dose tracking, and smartphone integration, the DEFI Smart Pill Bottle ensures users can easily manage their medication schedules, even amidst busy routines. This product is designed to help users establish and maintain healthy medication habits, making it a valuable tool for those with demanding lifestyles. Key Features of the DEFI Smart Pill Bottle Last Dose Tracking: The bottle displays the last time it was closed, allowing users to quickly check the last time they took their medication, avoiding missed or duplicate doses.

Notification Alerts: Users receive notifications on their smartphones when it's time to take their medication, helping them stay on track.

Smartphone Integration: Bluetooth connectivity links the smart pill bottle to a smartphone, automatically recording medication times for easy access to medication history.

Smart Reminders: Based on long-term usage patterns, the bottle provides custom reminders and additional alerts if a dose is missed, supporting regular medication intake.

User-Friendly Setup: Designed for easy setup, this smart pill bottle enables users of all ages to connect seamlessly with the smart features. DEFI CEO Doyeon Kim stated, "Our goal with this product is to make medication management simpler and more convenient. The DEFI Smart Pill Bottle is designed to ensure that users never forget when it's time for their dose. We've included practical features to help users stay healthy, even with busy schedules," Kim added, "Launching on Kickstarter allows us to gather user feedback directly, an essential step in creating an optimal user experience." The DEFI Smart Pill Bottle can be pre-ordered through Kickstarter, and updates on the release are available on DEFI's official website. By subscribing on the DEFI website, users can receive launch announcements and access exclusive offers at discounted pricing. DEFI aims to continue developing innovative healthcare solutions, building on the foundation of this smart pill bottle to support a healthier daily routine. This product is expected to become an essential tool in daily health management, going beyond basic reminders to offer comprehensive medication support. DEFI's Kickstarter campaign is set to launch at the end of November. Subscribe to our email list to secure early access and special discounted pricing directly on the Kickstarter website. Kickstarter https://donteverforgetit.com/products/defi-smart-pill-bottle?form_type=customer#contact_form_gVpKVp8GrM Media contact

