Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, November 16, 2024
Friday, 15 November 2024, 17:12 HKT/SGT
Share:
WFM Asia Announces Brand Evolution
- Bolstering its Commitment to Delivering Investment Excellence in Asia Pacific
- Continues to be a trusted partner for both global institutional investors as well as publicly listed and private companies in Asian markets

HONG KONG, Nov 15, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong founded independent investment firm WFM Asia announced that it has completed a brand evolution from Ward Ferry Management. The firm’s long-term commitment to investing in Asian markets, disciplined and focused investment strategy, and well-established team remain unchanged.

The refreshed branding reflects WFM Asia’s continued focus on investing in small and mid-cap companies across Asia Pacific and points to the regional expertise of its current generation of leadership, Vineet Mitera and Daphne Chester, who have been leading the company for the past seven years. Vineet has been with the firm since 2005, and Daphne joined in 2013.

WFM Asia manages long-only equity funds with over US$3 billion in assets under management as of end September 2024. Vineet has been solely responsible for managing these funds since mid-2014. For nearly 25 years, the firm has helped institutional clients from all over the world secure exposure to Asian markets through some of the leading publicly listed and private companies in Asia Pacific.

As a trusted partner for global investors seeking exposure to Asia's dynamic markets, WFM Asia’s unique position in the investment landscape is reinforced by its extensive local networks in underpenetrated markets, primary research activities on the ground, and commitment to long-term value creation through a focused investment strategy. The firm has been a strong, long-term partner to the management teams of public and private companies it invests in. WFM Asia’s future-focused growth will be enabled through ongoing expansion of its team based in Hong Kong and Singapore, continued focus on executing its long-standing investment process, and strengthening its established relationships with companies across Asia.

Vineet Mitera, Chief Investment Officer of WFM Asia, commented, “We remain positive about the growth of emerging companies in the region, and we continue to build on our trusted partnerships with our investors and management teams. Our entrepreneurial mindset, market and sector expertise, and regional resources remain aligned to our clear investment philosophy, and we look forward to taking the firm’s growth to the next level for the benefit of our investors and employees.”

Daphne Chester, President of WFM Asia, said, “Our brand evolution builds on our long-standing strong Asia heritage and recognition of our management tenure and investment track record in the region. For nearly 25 years, our firm has taken a private equity approach to public markets investing, finding Asian small and mid-cap companies that have multiplied in value over the long term. As we continue to evolve, we remain committed to our investment approach and to cultivating substantial growth in our chosen investments in Asia Pacific.”

WFM Asia will continue to serve its clients through a global team of 33 people, including 13 experienced investment professionals, located across its offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and London.

About WFM Asia

Founded in 2000 as Ward Ferry Management, WFM Asia is a leading independent investment firm based in Hong Kong and Singapore, specializing in long-only public and private equity investments in small and mid-cap companies across Asia. For nearly 25 years, WFM Asia has been a trusted partner to the management teams of the companies it invests in and to institutional investors alike by applying its bottom-up approach to fundamental research and investing its capital for attractive returns over the long term. As of end September 2024, the firm oversees over US$3 billion in assets under management (“AUM”) for global institutional investors.

WFM Asia has offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and London. WFM Asia’s various group entities are regulated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, the Singapore Monetary Authority, the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority, and the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission. Additional information is available on www.wfmasia.com.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Funds & Equities, PE, VC & Alternatives
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Quranium Node Pre-sale Unveiled: Be Part of the Quantum-Uncrackable Revolution  
Nov 16, 2024 01:00 HKT/SGT
Cropmate Sets to Raise RM42.0 Million from ACE Market IPO  
Nov 15, 2024 22:30 HKT/SGT
Understand The Type of Credit Cards Offered By Citi And Find the Most Suitable One  
Nov 15, 2024 22:20 HKT/SGT
TransNusa Signs MOU on MRO Services with AIROD  
Nov 15, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
SINCETHEN to Open New Two-Story Showroom at Liangcang Art Park in Hangzhou, China  
Nov 15, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Christening and Launch Ceremony of LNG-Powered Roll-on/Roll-off Ship TRANS HARMONY EMERALD in Shimonoseki  
Friday, November 15, 2024 5:58:00 PM
WFM Asia Announces Brand Evolution  
Nov 15, 2024 17:12 HKT/SGT
Nationwide TV Commercial Launched in Japan to Raise Awareness About MCI (Mild Cognitive Impairment)  
Friday, November 15, 2024 4:33:00 PM
COP29: PLN Encourages Global Collaboration for Energy Transition Towards Sustainable Energy Self-Sufficiency  
Nov 15, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
APTEXPO 2024 concludes on a high note, offering numerous innovation opportunities for decision-makers across the Asia Pacific's fashion and supply chain sectors  
Nov 15, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
HR LEADERS & HR TECH STRATEGY MEETING 2024
19   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
OSEA 2024
19  -  21   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
RETAIL & E-COMMERCE SUMMIT ASIA 2024
21   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
EXITO DEVOPS SUMMIT
5   December
UAE
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       