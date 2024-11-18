Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, November 18, 2024
Monday, 18 November 2024, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: LAC Global
Beat The Silent Disease of Osteoporosis with LAC, Before It's Too Late!

SINGAPORE, Nov 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Despite Singapore’s abundant sunlight, Vitamin D deficiency remains a prevalent health issue, affecting millions of people. This deficiency significantly compromises bone health, leading to osteoporosis, a “silent disease” due to its subtle onset. Research indicates that bone health begins to decline at age 25, making it crucial to address this issue, especially as Singapore’s population continues to age. The urgency to combat this silent epidemic has never been greater.

As sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary choices become increasingly common, the impact of osteoporosis is alarming: one in three women and one in five men over the age of 50 in Singapore are affected. Known as the “sunshine vitamin,” vitamin D plays a critical role in efficient calcium absorption, essential for maintaining bone density and preventing osteopenia and osteoporosis. Without adequate vitamin D, the body struggles to absorb calcium, increasing risk of fractures and leading to deteriorating bone health.

In line with World Osteoporosis Day on 20 October, LAC (pronounced as L-A-C) is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of bone health and empowering individuals to take preventive measures to optimise their bone density. By incorporating calcium-rich foods or supplements, ensuring adequate Vitamin D intake and regular physical activity, individuals can significantly reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

LAC FullCal® combines calcium, magnesium and Vitamin D in a golden ratio, making it vital for maintaining strong bones, teeth and muscle function. This unique formula not only reduces the risk of osteoporosis but also improves calcium absorption, making it an excellent option for maintaining optimal bone health. With its all-in-one solution, individuals no longer need to rely on three separate supplements to achieve the same benefits, offering both enhanced convenience and cost savings.

LAC Joint Protec®, formulated with a proprietary blend of ingredients such as Glucosamine, Chondroitin and Collagen, work together to alleviate joint stiffness and discomfort while enhancing mobility and flexibility.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: LAC Global
Sectors: Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Pharm, Regional, Beauty & Skin Care
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

LAC Global
Oct 9, 2024 17:30 HKT/SGT
Empower your Heart Health with LAC This World Heart Day!
Aug 31, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
Celeb-red our Nation's Birthday with LAC!
Aug 8, 2024 11:00 HKT/SGT
LAC Spotlights Brain Health Amid Growing Stress Concerns in Singapore, Features Brain-Boosting Supplements to Combat Damage From Stressors
June 25, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
[Media Alert] Are You 'Man' Enough to Embrace Your Inner Health?
June 4, 2024 20:15 HKT/SGT
[MEDIA ALERT] Fast Food Era - Is This The Demise of A Good Digestive Health?
Apr 25, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
Elevate Your Sleep Game This World Health Day with LAC
Mar 4, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
Singaporeans are Armouring Up Against Viral Infections and Diseases with LAC's Immunity Arsenal
Feb 8, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
Embrace the Fortune of Health this CNY with LAC's Activated Liver Protector and Belli Lean
Nov 28, 2023 14:50 HKT/SGT
LAC and ART:DIS Collaborates on Exclusive Limited-Edition Umbrellas: A Celebration of Artists Overcoming Disabilities
Nov 21, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Singapore's Largest Brick-and-Mortar Nutrition Brand LAC Launches Nutrition for Life Campaign, Advocates Holistic Wellness with Minimal Effort
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       