SINGAPORE, Nov 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Despite Singapore’s abundant sunlight, Vitamin D deficiency remains a prevalent health issue, affecting millions of people. This deficiency significantly compromises bone health, leading to osteoporosis, a “silent disease” due to its subtle onset. Research indicates that bone health begins to decline at age 25, making it crucial to address this issue, especially as Singapore’s population continues to age. The urgency to combat this silent epidemic has never been greater.

As sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary choices become increasingly common, the impact of osteoporosis is alarming: one in three women and one in five men over the age of 50 in Singapore are affected. Known as the “sunshine vitamin,” vitamin D plays a critical role in efficient calcium absorption, essential for maintaining bone density and preventing osteopenia and osteoporosis. Without adequate vitamin D, the body struggles to absorb calcium, increasing risk of fractures and leading to deteriorating bone health.

In line with World Osteoporosis Day on 20 October, LAC (pronounced as L-A-C) is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of bone health and empowering individuals to take preventive measures to optimise their bone density. By incorporating calcium-rich foods or supplements, ensuring adequate Vitamin D intake and regular physical activity, individuals can significantly reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

LAC FullCal® combines calcium, magnesium and Vitamin D in a golden ratio, making it vital for maintaining strong bones, teeth and muscle function. This unique formula not only reduces the risk of osteoporosis but also improves calcium absorption, making it an excellent option for maintaining optimal bone health. With its all-in-one solution, individuals no longer need to rely on three separate supplements to achieve the same benefits, offering both enhanced convenience and cost savings.

LAC Joint Protec®, formulated with a proprietary blend of ingredients such as Glucosamine, Chondroitin and Collagen, work together to alleviate joint stiffness and discomfort while enhancing mobility and flexibility.

