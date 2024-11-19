

SEOUL, S.KOREA, Nov 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - HEROWORKS, a leading hospitality tech company in Korea, unveils a new AI revenue management service tailored for global hotels. - AI Chatbot: An AI-based automated response system exclusively for hotels - CRM (Customer Relationship Management): Up & cross-selling and customer-tailored product recommendation system The new service includes an AI Chatbot system that automatically responds to customer inquiries and a CRM system that offers customized product recommendations based on customer data. Through the chatbot, continuous engagement and management with customers are maintained, while AI marketing functions such as up-selling and cross-selling personalized products strengthen the digital transformation of hotel operations. Up-selling refers to suggesting higher-value alternative products to customers, while cross-selling involves encouraging customers to purchase related products together. Both strategies are effective marketing methods for enhancing customer satisfaction and increasing revenue. HEROWORKS' 'AI Chatbot' service is an AI-based system that automatically responds 24/7 to customer inquiries regarding hotel information searches, room reservations, and questions arising during room use. This service collects and stores information through various channels such as booking engines and websites and learns data related to the hotel's rooms, products, prices, and services to generate responses to customer inquiries automatically. Additionally, it allows hotels to monitor customer inquiries in real-time, supporting efficient management of customer queries. The 'CRM' service is a system that automatically proposes personalized products to customers based on hotel and customer data. By integrating customer information such as the time remaining until their hotel visit, reserved rooms, products, and planned stay dates with the current status of available rooms and products, it can suggest additional purchases of products with a high probability of purchase by the customer. For example, for families traveling with children, it might recommend package deals that include children's programs or breakfast. HEROWORKS' 'AI Chatbot' enhances existing chatbot services by adding AI capabilities to automatically respond to a wide range of inquiries beyond predefined questions. Its multilingual support feature enables all customers to communicate in their native languages, effectively eliminating language barriers. Furthermore, HEROWORKS' new services improve the service operation methods that were previously only available through hotel front desks on the day of check-in, allowing services to be accessible regardless of time and location. Typically, hotels propose up-selling options such as room upgrades or additional breakfast based on the room status on the day of check-in. However, customers often decline good proposals due to budget constraints. In response, HEROWORKS offers customized products in advance during the lead time period, allowing customers to adjust their travel budgets or schedules, thereby resolving the temporal and spatial limitations of hotel operations. CEO Lee Chang-ju of HEROWORKS stated, "Following our price management and review management services, with the launch of our new AI Chatbot and CRM services, we aim to complete a comprehensive revenue management service that manages the entire customer journey from booking to review writing." He added, "We are currently in discussions with numerous promising tourism companies and plan to refine our digital transformation solutions optimized for the global market to meet the needs of local hotel enterprises." Meanwhile, HEROWORKS provides AI revenue management solutions to accommodation facilities and supplies customized data to companies, research institutes, schools, and local governments that require tourism and lodging data. The company actively engages in professional data analysis and processing, supplying data to platforms such as Korea's cultural big data platform and the Korea Tourism Data Lab of the Korea Tourism Organization. Social Links

