Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
Everest Medicines Announces NEFECON(R)'s Full Approval in South Korea
- Marking Another Milestone in Commercialization

HONG KONG, Nov 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, Everest Medicines announced that NEFECON(R) has received full approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in South Korea, indicated for the treatment of adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) with a urine protein excretion ≥1.0 g/day (or urine protein-to-creatinine ratio ≥0.8 g/g). This approval further expands NEFECON(R)’s footprint in Asia and provides Asian patients with a groundbreaking etiological treatment option for IgAN.

Rogers Yongqing Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines, expressed his excitement about the approval: “As the world's first and only IgAN etiological treatment drug fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), NEFECON(R) will provide a new treatment option for patients in South Korea. We will continue to work on enhancing the accessibility and affordability of NEFECON(R) across Asia to meet the urgent needs of more IgAN patients for this innovative therapy.”

NEFECON(R) is the first and only fully approved etiological treatment for IgAN, with its clinical value widely recognized by the global medical community. The approval of NEFECON(R) in South Korea is based on the global Phase 3 NefIgArd clinical trial, which showed that compared to placebo, NEFECON(R) not only brought about a sustained reduction in proteinuria and reduced the frequency of microscopic hematuria but also demonstrated clinically relevant and statistically significant treatment benefits in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). The study further revealed that NEFECON(R) reduces the decline in kidney function by 50%, over a period of 2 years, comprising 9 months of treatment and 15 months of observation, and potentially delay the progression to dialysis or kidney transplantation by 12.8 years.

Studies have shown that IgAN is highly prevalent among Asian populations, with a 56% higher risk of progression to end-stage renal disease compared to other groups, and often progresses more rapidly. The approval of NEFECON(R) in South Korea provides a breakthrough treatment option for IgAN patients in Asia and highlights its significant commercial potential in the region.

This milestone is further evidence of Everest Medicines’ robust global commercialization capabilities. Earlier this year, NEFECON(R) issued its first prescription in mainland China, with subsequent approvals in Macau, Hong Kong, Singapore (marketed as Nefegan(R)), and Taiwan China. According to the company’s interim report, NEFECON(R) achieved RMB 167.3 million in sales within just over a month of its commercial launch in China, demonstrating strong market performance. The approval in South Korea further validates NEFECON(R)’s clinical value and commercial potential, opening new market opportunities and creating an important revenue growth driver for the company.

Notably, NEFECON(R) participated in China’s National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) negotiations this year for the first time. Inclusion in the NRDL would significantly enhance its market penetration and affordability, accelerating its sales growth in China. Industry experts widely view NEFECON(R) as a potential blockbuster drug in the Chinese market, with the ability to drive Everest Medicines’ commercialization strategy while strengthening its competitive edge in both domestic and international markets.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Kingsoft Announces 2024 Third Quarter Results  
Tuesday, November 19, 2024 10:20:00 PM
Everest Medicines Announces NEFECON(R)'s Full Approval in South Korea  
Nov 19, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
LQR House Inc. Board of Directors Approves Purchase of Up to $1M Bitcoin as Treasury Reserve Asset and Retention of Up to $10M Crypto Payments on CWSpirits.com  
Nov 19, 2024 21:30 HKT/SGT
14th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference concludes today  
Nov 19, 2024 21:27 HKT/SGT
GMG Reaches Market Commercialisation Milestone on Energy Savings Coating THERMAL-XR(R)  
Nov 19, 2024 21:09 HKT/SGT
JBM Healthcare Announces FY2025 Interim Results  
Nov 19, 2024 20:51 HKT/SGT
Fourth Paradigm's Platform Business Grew by 50.2% in the First Three Quarters  
Nov 19, 2024 20:05 HKT/SGT
GTDC Summit APJ Highlights IT Distributors' Roles in Navigating Digital Transformation  
Nov 19, 2024 18:20 HKT/SGT
NTT and Olympus Demonstrate IOWN APN Low-latency Capability can be Used for Real-time Diagnosis and Treatment on Remote Server to Realize World's First Cloud Endoscopy System  
Tuesday, November 19, 2024 6:10:00 PM
Beat The Silent Disease of Osteoporosis with LAC, Before It's Too Late!  
Nov 19, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
OSEA 2024
19  -  21   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
RETAIL & E-COMMERCE SUMMIT ASIA 2024
21   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
EXITO DEVOPS SUMMIT
5   December
UAE
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       