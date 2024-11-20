

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(ACN Newswire - November 19, 2024) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a business update on the commercialisation progress of THERMAL-XR® Powered by GMG Graphene. SINGAPORE GREEN BUILDING COUNCIL PRODUCT APPROVAL

The Singapore Green Building Council has approved THERMAL-XR to be certified as a Singapore Green Building Product (SGBP) under the category of Mechanical - ACMV - Coil Coating. It is the first thermal air conditioning coating to be approved as a SGBP - please see the attached link: https://web.sgbc.online/public/product/certificate/5/46/495/8867/2978. The SGBP Certification Scheme is one of the key standards and benchmarks for green building products in the building and construction industry. Products and materials certified as a SGBP are highly recognised under the Green Mark Certification Scheme, Singapore's national green building rating tool administered by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), which allows certified products to accrue points that count towards a project's Green Mark rating. The more highly rated a product is under the SGBP Certification Scheme (i.e., the more ticks it has achieved), the more points are awarded towards the Green Mark rating. The SGBP Certification Scheme is also widely accepted by regional green building rating tools for its coverage of products' sustainability performance. Examples include GreenRE, a rating tool set up by the Real Estate & Housing Developments' Association (REHDA) of Malaysia, and LOTUS, Vietnam Green Building Council's rating tool. The SGBP Certification Scheme complies with many of the requirements in ISO 14024 Environmental labels and declarations - Type I environmental labelling. Figure 1 To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/230564_97152fedf493f854_001full.jpg The benefits of SGBP Certification include: FOR PRODUCT SUPPLIERS: Analysis of your product's sustainability performance by experts and certification by a credible source Opportunity and insight into how to further develop your products to be more sustainable Greater awareness of your product for use in our current and future buildings

FOR DESIGNERS/ SPECIFIERS: An overview of products that are certified sustainable An understanding of how a product stacks up against others in terms of their sustainability performance Easier decision-making when choosing more sustainable products

FOR BUILDERS/ OWNERS: An overview of products that are certified sustainable Data around the environmental properties of the products you use A unique selling point for your building projects

FOR TENANTS/ OCCUPANTS: An understanding of how sustainable the spaces you live and work in are Health benefits of living/working in a greener building

Once a product is certified, SGBC will issue the product a certificate. Only certified products will be listed on the SGBP Certification Directory, which is maintained on the Singapore Green Building Council's website. This Interactive Directory is actively used by building industry professionals such as consultants, contractors, building developers and owners. Stakeholders can demand that products/ materials used for a building are SGBP certified. Certified products can gain credits under various green building rating tools. USA EPA PRE-MANUFACTURE NOTICE SUBMISSION MADE GMG and Nu Calgon have submitted a Pre-Manufacture Notice ("PMN") in conjunction with its USA Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") application to import and sell THERMAL-XR® in the USA. The PMN application is expected to be approved in less than 12 months. The PMN application covers the use of the coating in various application methods in various industrial applications. GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "The SGBP Certification is highly welcomed and comes after many years of working with our coating and carrying out many demonstration projects in Singapore with our distribution and coating partners. We also welcome the progress on the EPA submission with our Nu Calgon distribution partner." GMG's Chairman and Director, Jack Perkowski, commented: "THERMAL-XR® being recognised as a Singapore Green Building Product is a very good sign of all the hard work GMG has done there over the years. The USA HVAC after market for coatings is a substantial opportunity for GMG and so it is good to see the progress on the EPA submission as well." About THERMAL-XR® powered by GMG Graphene: THERMAL-XR® COATING SYSTEM is a unique method of improving the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and improving and maintaining the performance of new units at peak levels. The process coats and protects heat exchange surfaces while improving and rebuilding the lost corroded thermal conductivity and increasing the heat transfer rate by leveraging the physics of GMG Graphene, resulting in an efficiency improvement and a potential power reduction. THERMAL-XR RESTORE® is powered by GMG Graphene. PATENT PENDING About GMG www.graphenemg.com GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process. GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG's 4 critical business objectives are: Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, the receipt, timing and nature of approval by the EPA of the PMN application and the opportunity represented by the USA HVAC after market for coatings. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding that the EPA will approve the PMN application and on the timing anticipated, that the content of the EPA's approval will be as anticipated, and that the USA HVAC after market for coatings is a substantial opportunity for the Company. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: that the EPA will not approve the PMN application on the timing anticipated or at all, that the content of the EPA's approval will not be as anticipated, that the USA HVAC after market for coatings is not a substantial opportunity for the Company, risks relating to the extent and duration of the conflict in Eastern Europe and its impact on global markets, the volatility of global capital markets, political instability, the failure of the Company to obtain regulatory approvals, attract and retain skilled personnel, unexpected development and production challenges, unanticipated costs and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated October 3, 2024 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230564





