

- Over 80 experts and industry leaders in the maritime, air freight, logistics and supply chain sector shared insights on major issues facing the industry

- The conference attracted some 2,200 participants from over 30 countries and regions

- Strong participation and support from new and emerging markets, including ASEAN and Middle East, reinforced Hong Kong’s status as a ‘superconnector’ and ‘super value-adder’ between Mainland China and global markets HONG KONG, Nov 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 14th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC) jointly organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) concluded today. This year’s ALMAC featured over 80 experts and industry leaders from the maritime, air freight, logistics and supply chain sector speaking on major issues facing the industry at over 20 conference sessions. The conference attracted some 2,200 participants from over 30 countries and regions, providing a platform for industry players and shippers to explore global business opportunities and establish resilient and sustainable supply chains. This reinforces Hong Kong’s position as an international aviation hub and assists in its development into a high-quality green maritime fuel bunkering centre, thereby enhancing the international status and competitiveness of Hong Kong ports. Over 300 business-matching sessions were arranged, demonstrating Hong Kong’s status as a ‘superconnector’ and ‘super value-adder’ between Mainland China and global markets. Shaping resilient and sustainable supply chains Themed “Shaping the Future of Supply Chains: Resilience and Sustainability”, multiple forums were hosted to address three major trends in the industry, namely supply chain transformation and new market opportunities, sustainability and green energy, and innovation and technology. In today's rapidly changing global landscape, the dynamics of supply chains are undergoing a substantial transformation. Effective supply chain management plays a pivotal role in combating uncertainty and future-proofing development of enterprises. In the session “Steering Business Growth: Building an Evolving Supply Chain”, Kalyan Chakravorty, Senior Director Global Productivity, Benchmarking & Analytics, MondelÄ“z International, shared his views on the challenges and the opportunities. "When we think about building resilience in a supply chain, we need to think about it as an ecosystem. No single person or single company runs the entire supply chain. It’s often difficult to replicate the entire ecosystem in a new place without challenges," he said. Jotaro Tamura, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, shared his thoughts on Hong Kong as an international shipping centre in the same session. " Hong Kong is connected to the maritime industry and the maritime industry is connected to Hong Kong, which makes Hong Kong significant in all aspects," he said. Potential new trade lines Supply chain disruption has exposed the vulnerabilities associated with concentrated distribution hubs. To build more resilient networks, businesses must explore alternative trade routes. In the session “Navigating New Trade Lines for Mitigating Disruptions”, Wilson Kwong, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals, shared his perspective on Hong Kong as an international aviation hub, the city’s connectivity to global markets and new trade lines. "I think the government has to develop new trade links such as how the Hong Kong SAR government is working very closely with the Belt and Road countries and regions. With the commencement of the three-runway system, the cargo capacity of the Hong Kong International Airport will be raised to 10 million tonnes per annum in the next decade. This is certainly a milestone for us. At HACTL, we have never stopped investing. Working with a government that facilitates business, a business-friendly Airport Authority, and a very engaging and cooperative community, leads me to be very positive about the future," he said. Logistics efficiency through technology Innovation and digitalisation play a pivotal role in improving the efficiency of global value chains. Speakers in the Logtech Forum: Amplifying Digital Supply Chains through Innovation and Integration session explored strategies for seamlessly integrating technologies across supply chains. Shamika N. Sirimanne, Director, Division on Technology and Logistics, UN Trade & Development shared her views on the strategies for seamless integration of various technologies across supply chains to optimise overall performance. “Compared to the other industrial revolutions of our past, starting from the steam engine and so forth, in this digital revolution the difference is that it's an extremely fast-moving technology and the windows of opportunity are open for a very short period. If you don’t capture it, then you lose something. It's a concern with this new technology. It's a different technology than what you have experienced,” she said. Local logistics talent The Hong Kong’s NextGen Logistician Award Presentation Ceremony took place on the second day of the conference. Instituted by the Transport and Logistics Bureau in the Action Plan on Modern Logistics Development, the award aims to recognise young professionals in the logistics industry who have made significant achievements and shown remarkable potential in innovative, high-end, smart and green logistics. Liu Chun-san, Under Secretary for Transport and Logistics, HKSAR Government, presented the awards. Wendy Huang Shu-yao received the Emerging Talent Award, Queenie Yip Tsz-tung received the Young Professional Award, and Billy Yeung Wai-piu, Keno Cheung Tai-yip and Tyrell Au Ka-wai received the Young Executive Award. Photo Download: https://bit.ly/3UWXTPM

