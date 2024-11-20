Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Hola Prime
Hola Prime Sets New Industry Standard as the World's Leading Transparent Prop Trading Firm

NEW YORK, Nov 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Hola Prime is proud to unveil its solutions for Prop trading. The prop trading industry has long faced issues that erode trust and hinder traders' growth. Problems such as delayed payouts, hidden trading rules, unexpected account breaches, and unreliable price feeds have created a challenging environment, leaving many traders feeling disillusioned and unsupported. Hola Prime, however, is transforming the industry by prioritizing transparency and trader support.

In a market where delayed and denied payouts have become an unfortunate norm, Hola Prime distinguishes itself with fast, reliable, and secure payment processes. Traders can now receive their payouts within just one hour, ensuring that their earnings are accessible when needed. This prompt payment system reflects Hola Prime's commitment to fairness and reliability, addressing one of the industry's most pressing concerns. As Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Risk and Compliance, explains, "Even though we are not obliged to follow any capital market regulations, we chose to operate in a disciplinary way as it is healthy for business. Our Payout Funds Segregation policy allows us to ensure we always have funds readily available to process our trader's payouts." To this, he further added, "We have maintained a 99.9% payout completion rate within one hour since launch."

Hola Prime's commitment to transparency goes beyond efficient payouts. In an unprecedented move, the firm publishes a Price Transparency Report, a comprehensive tick-by-tick data report, comparing the price ticks on their trading platforms with the market prices advertised on TradingView to ensure full transparency. Hola Prime's CFO, Ms. Sumedha explains, "In a decentralised forex market, we are the first and only prop firm to provide this level of price transparency for our traders."

One of the biggest frustrations traders face is the sudden closure of accounts due to hidden rules and unexpected breaches. Unlike other firms that may use these tactics to withhold payments or deny payouts, Hola Prime takes a different approach. The firm clearly outlines all trading conditions on its website, leaving no room for ambiguity.

Additionally, if trading behaviour indicates a potential violation or breach of prohibited trading rules, traders receive risk alerts, enabling them to take corrective action and remain compliant. This proactive approach underscores Hola Prime's belief that the firm's success is intrinsically linked to the success of its traders.

Besides this, Hola Prime has implemented a unique support system for traders who do not pass their initial challenges. Instead of being left without guidance, traders receive personalized lesson videos that review their performance and offer guidance for improvement. These detailed analyses empower traders to learn from their mistakes, refine their strategies, and better prepare for future opportunities.

Hola Prime's commitment to transparency is further evident in its open communication practices. The firm shares detailed performance analyses with traders on their dashboard, providing insights into what worked well and what needs adjustment. This level of support helps traders closely monitor their performance and achieve success.

By addressing long-standing issues in the industry and prioritizing transparency, Hola Prime is setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Hola Prime's CEO, Mr. Somesh Kapuria states, " Since the launch, Hola Prime has experienced a remarkable surge in trader onboarding, with a 40% increase in new sign-ups in the first month alone." This early momentum speaks to the trust traders are placing in Hola Prime's transparent practices and supportive ecosystem. With its innovative solutions, Hola Prime is not just being there in the prop industry - it is revitalizing it and fostering an environment where trust and mutual success are paramount.

About Hola Prime

Hola Prime is a global proprietary trading firm renowned for its commitment to transparency. Serving prop traders across 175+ countries with access to over 50 trading instruments, Hola Prime provides a reliable and efficient trading environment. With a presence in key locations worldwide and a selection of multiple trading platforms, the firm is bringing a breath of freshness to the prop trading industry.

Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61565158992654
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/holaprime_global/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtVEJa1Ml132Be7tnk-DjeQ
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hola-prime/?viewAsMember=true
X: https://x.com/HolaPrimeGlobal
Discord: https://discord.gg/TJ7TcHPXBf
Quora: https://www.quora.com/profile/HolaPrime/
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/HolaPrime/
Medium: https://medium.com/@social_46267

Media contact
Brand: Hola Prime
Contact: Media team
Website: https://holaprime.com/




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Hola Prime

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Mailbird Expands to Mac: Popular Windows Email Client Launches Much-Anticipated Mac App  
Nov 20, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
Hola Prime Sets New Industry Standard as the World's Leading Transparent Prop Trading Firm  
Nov 20, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
BIP Asia Forum and Entrepreneur Day Returns in December  
Nov 20, 2024 18:16 HKT/SGT
14th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference concludes today  
Nov 20, 2024 17:30 HKT/SGT
Darwinbox Rises as a Challenger in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites  
Nov 20, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
Start of Demonstration Test of Two-Phase Direct-to-Chip Cooling in the Air-Cooled Data Center  
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 2:30:00 PM
The 6th BDO ESG Awards receives overwhelming response  
Nov 20, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
Rozebalamin for Injection 25mg (Mecobalamin) for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Launched in Japan  
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 10:51:00 AM
Anticancer Agent "TASFYGO Tablets 35mg" (Tasurgratinib Succinate) Launches in Japan for Biliary Tract Cancer with FGFR2 Gene Fusion or Rearrangements  
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 9:24:00 AM
LQR House Inc. Board of Directors Approves Purchase of Up to $1M Bitcoin as Treasury Reserve Asset and Retention of Up to $10M Crypto Payments on CWSpirits.com  
Nov 19, 2024 21:30 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
OSEA 2024
19  -  21   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
RETAIL & E-COMMERCE SUMMIT ASIA 2024
21   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
EXITO DEVOPS SUMMIT
5   December
UAE
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       