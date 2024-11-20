Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Mailbird Inc
Mailbird Expands to Mac: Popular Windows Email Client Launches Much-Anticipated Mac App
Email management is about to get easier for Apple users.

SACRAMENTO, CA, Nov 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Mailbird, the email client trusted by millions of Windows users worldwide, is now available for Mac. After years of user anticipation, Mailbird's Mac app brings the same clutter-free simplicity and clean design language to Apple fans.

Mailbird for MacMailbird for Mac

"The launching of Mailbird for Mac marks a truly significant point in our company vision," said Alexis Dollé, Head of Growth at Mailbird. "Although we originally designed Mailbird for Windows, we always envisioned presenting our customers with a cross-platform app so they can enjoy a unified email experience no matter where they are. Mailbird for Mac is the first step towards achieving that goal."

Focusing on customers' needs is nothing new to Mailbird. With user-favorite features-unified inbox, email tracking, third-party app integrations, advanced search capabilities, folders, and email signatures-Mailbird for Mac possesses the same design and useability DNA that makes the Windows version so popular.

"We listen closely to our customers, and the launch of Mailbird for Mac is a direct response to the demand from our Apple community," said Michael Olsen, co-founder, CEO, and CTO of Mailbird. "Our goal has always been to simplify email management and make our customers' lives easier. Now, Mac users can experience the productivity boost our Windows users have come to love. Our team is elated about this step forward and bringing even more value to our growing community."

In addition to inbox management, Mailbird allows users to create their own productivity workspace within the app by connecting their favorite tools. From Facebook, X, and LinkedIn to Dropbox, Trello, and ChatGPT-Mailbird's integrations empower people with the flexibility to turn their inbox into an efficiency hub.

To learn more about Mailbird, its pricing, and its current promotions, visit: https://www.getmailbird.com.

About Mailbird

Mailbird is one of the most popular email clients worldwide, with more than four million downloads to date and 25+ million emails processed monthly. It lets users manage their business and personal emails in one place, offering customizable themes and features like email signatures, tracking, and folders.

Mailbird also integrates with social media, task management, and collaboration platforms such as Asana, Slack, ChatGPT, and Google Workspace to help reduce app overload and boost efficiency.

Founded in Bali 12 years ago by a fully remote team, Mailbird embraced a global team culture long before it became mainstream. These efforts earned the company multiple Stevie Awards, and its software was named "the best email client for Windows" by PCWorld.

Mailbird's core mission is to create a frustration-free email experience, simplify digital communication, and enhance people's productivity. To learn more about Mailbird and try the app for free, visit https://www.getmailbird.com.

Contact Information
Alexis Dolle
Head of Growth
ad@getmailbird.com
1-650-644-1361

SOURCE: Mailbird Inc




