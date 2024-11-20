Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, November 21, 2024
Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 22:26 HKT/SGT
Share:
NaaS Technology Inc. Scores First Quarterly Profit, with Strategy Focused on EV Charging Services
- NaaS Technology Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Results, Achieving Positive Non-IFRS Profit

HONG KONG, Nov 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS), a U.S.-listed EV charging service provider in China, released its Q3 2024 financial results, highlighting its first-ever positive quarterly non-IFRS net profit of RMB 20.6 million ($2.9 million).

Revenue from the company's EV charging services business, which represents 95% of total revenue, increased by 36% year-over-year to RMB 42.4 million ($6.0 million). The proportion of orders with positive net take rates rose to 73%, while sales expenses decreased by 81% year over year to RMB29.7 million (US$4.2 million) due to reduced reliance on customer incentives and improved operational efficiencies. Total revenue decreased by 55% year-over-year to RMB 44.4 million due to the company's decision to phase out low-margin energy solution projects. Despite a decrease in revenue, the company also reported a gross profit margin of 57%, the company's highest to date. Total gross profit for this quarter arrived at RMB25.2 million (US$3.6 million) as compared to RMB28.6 million in the same period of 2023.

The company emphasized advancements in its AI-powered NaaS Energy Fintech (NEF) system, which is designed to optimize charging operations, including site selection and revenue management. Partnerships with FAW-Volkswagen and IM Motors appear to have also expanded NaaS' network, with the company claiming to now connect around 1.15 million chargers.

NaaS also reiterated its focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, joining the China ESG Alliance and releasing its 2023 ESG report. The company outlined its efforts to integrate sustainability into its business model and support the transition to green energy.

CEO of NaaS, Ms. Yang Wang, commented on the results and emphasized to shareholders that the company's financial performance reflects NaaS' strategic focus and operational adjustments. Wang reiterated the company's emphasis on core EV charging services and ongoing efficiency improvements, and aimed to continue adapting to China’s dynamic EV market.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Automotive, EVs, Transportation
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Darwinbox Rises as a Challenger in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites  
Nov 21, 2024 00:20 HKT/SGT
BIP Asia Forum and Entrepreneur Day Returns in December  
Nov 20, 2024 22:30 HKT/SGT
NaaS Technology Inc. Scores First Quarterly Profit, with Strategy Focused on EV Charging Services  
Nov 20, 2024 22:26 HKT/SGT
ALL Study Groups Using DehydraTECH Processing Outperform Rybelsus(R) in Body Weight Control in Lexaria's 12-Week GLP-1, Diabetes Animal Study  
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 10:05:00 PM
Mailbird Expands to Mac: Popular Windows Email Client Launches Much-Anticipated Mac App  
Nov 20, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
Hola Prime Sets New Industry Standard as the World's Leading Transparent Prop Trading Firm  
Nov 20, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
Start of Demonstration Test of Two-Phase Direct-to-Chip Cooling in the Air-Cooled Data Center  
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 2:30:00 PM
The 6th BDO ESG Awards receives overwhelming response  
Nov 20, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
Rozebalamin for Injection 25mg (Mecobalamin) for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Launched in Japan  
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 10:51:00 AM
Anticancer Agent "TASFYGO Tablets 35mg" (Tasurgratinib Succinate) Launches in Japan for Biliary Tract Cancer with FGFR2 Gene Fusion or Rearrangements  
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 9:24:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
OSEA 2024
19  -  21   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
RETAIL & E-COMMERCE SUMMIT ASIA 2024
21   November
Jakarta, Indonesia
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
EXITO DEVOPS SUMMIT
5   December
UAE
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Global Blockchain Show 2024
12  -  13   December
Dubai, UAE
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
5th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders’ Summit & Awards KSA 2025
25  -  26   February
Riyadh, KSA
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
Blockchain Forum 2025
23  -  24   April
Moscow, Russia
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2025
28  -  29   October
Dubai, UAE
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       