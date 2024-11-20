Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, November 21, 2024
Thursday, 21 November 2024, 08:00 HKT/SGT
TGL Presented by SoFi Names SYNLawn As Official Synthetic Surface Partner, Providing 31,000 Square Feet of Turf for SoFi Center's Tech-Infused Field of Play
SYNLawn Is TGL's 11th Official Partner, Joining SoFi, Genesis, Businessolver, Best Buy, CapTech, Full Swing, ONEFlight, and Others

DALTON, GA, Nov 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - TGL presented by SoFi, the new, prime time team golf league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports, announced SYNLawn as its Official Synthetic Surface Partner. SYNLawn has installed approximately 31,000 square feet of its industry-leading products across the field of play in the custom-built SoFi Center, home to TGL's upcoming season of prime time golf featuring six teams of PGA TOUR stars. Required to meet the standards of the best players in world, TGL conducted years of research to ensure the indoor, synthetic playing surface of the short-game complex was as authentic as possible compared to what these players experience regularly on professional tours.

"We consider the synthetic playing surface within SoFi Center to be an important part of the overall technology mix that makes TGL possible, and that commitment was underscored by more than two years of research and testing we conducted to achieve the end result," said Andrew Macaulay, Chief Technology Officer, TMRW Sports. "SYNLawn's expertise, commitment to quality, and innovative products redefined our expectations for synthetic playing surfaces and the teams of TGL players have shared high praise for the playing conditions and receptiveness of the green."

"We're thrilled to partner with TGL presented by SoFi and bring SYNLawn's innovative synthetic turf solutions to such an exciting and forward-thinking sports platform. This partnership not only showcases the durability and performance of SYNLawn products, but also aligns with our commitment to advancing the future of sports and recreation," said George Neagle, President, SYNLawn. "We look forward to seeing our turf systems featured in a way that inspires athletes and fans alike, while contributing to the elevated experience TGL is creating for sports fans."

"The momentum we're generating with commercial partners has been increasing significantly as we near the season launch of TGL in January. And as we pull back the veil and transition from renderings to now showcasing TGL's tech-infused playing field being played by the top golfers in the world - the intrigue about the unprecedented scale of what we're building continues to soar," said Jason Langwell, Chief Revenue Officer at TMRW Sports. "Best-in-class partners like SYNLawn are an example of a partnership that showcases not only their product directly, but how the shared values of innovation and quality merge between TGL and our partners."

SYNLawn's hand-in-hand partnership with TGL is allowing their teams of pro golfers to compete on a unique system that blends technology and one-of-a-kind synthetic surfacing. For portions of TGL's competition, teams will also be hitting shots from boxes of real grass at fairway and rough length, as well as from real sand bunkers. Precision Putt™ provides advanced surfacing characteristics of speed and the truest roll possible and contributes to SoFi Center's proper bounce, check, and roll playing conditions. SYNLawn products used within TGL's technology mix also easily contours to meet the field of play's precise design specifications, including Precision Putt™, SYNTipede 243, Tee Strike, SYNSport, and SYNBlue 949. SYNLawn's GreensMaster Certificated Installers ensure clients receive best-in-class installation, design, and technical expertise.

TGL presented by SoFi Media Hub:

The TGL presented by SoFi Media Hub is now open, offering media members a wide selection of downloadable assets, such as explainer content; league and team logos; player and team images; schedule information; and more. Images of SYNLawn's installation within SoFi Center are also available. Register now to gain access: www.tglmediahub.com

About TGL presented by SoFi

TGL presented by SoFi features six teams of top PGA TOUR players competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition that brings golf to prime time on Mondays and Tuesdays. TGL's home is the custom-built SoFi Center, a tech-infused venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. TGL's inaugural season begins Tuesday, Jan. 7 in prime time on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S. and with other prominent media partners around the globe. TGL's six teams include Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and The Bay Golf Club. To learn more about TGL, its teams, rosters, competitive format, and technology, visit TGL Explained.

About SYNLawn®

For more than 20 years, SYNLawn® has led the industry as the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass and synthetic surfacing. As part of the Sport Group Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of over 120 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. SYNLawn uses PCR content and bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives, such as antimicrobials, to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 350,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have an award-winning, proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. From rooftops to road medians and rocket-launch viewing sites, SYNLawn has installed over 150 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass in the United States of America and over 30 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021. For more information, visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow on FacebookInstagramLinkedInPinterest and YouTube.

TGL presented by SoFi Media Contact:
David Schaefer
Business Communications
David.Schaefer@TMRWSportsGroup.com
+46702877637 (mobile and WhatsApp)
407-429-8402 (U.S. mobile)

SYNLawn Media Contact and for Product Photos:
Mackenzie Smith
574-524-5916 (mobile)
mackenzie@labearcommunications.com

