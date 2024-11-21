

SINGAPORE, Nov 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, Jin Pilates announced the opening of the first Garuda studio in Singapore. Discover a new way to move, for individuals at every stage of life - expand your range of motion, experience pain-free movement, and let Garuda Pilates transform your body holistically. Singapore is embracing holistic wellness, with individuals seeking mindful movement practices to enhance well-being. Initiatives like the Health Promotion Board's "Healthy Living" programmes and the "National Steps Challenge" promote active lifestyles. Amidst this growing emphasis on wellness, Jin Pilates introduces Singapore's first Garudaâ“‡ Pilates studio, offering a transformative approach that integrates multiple movement disciplines for a comprehensive fitness experience. Dorothy, the founder of Jin Pilates, comes from a background in dance, a passion that evolved into teaching Pilates. Though she had not initially planned to open a studio, she was captivated by the Garuda Method's multi-dimensional approach, a natural extension of her dance, yoga, and Pilates experience. Its engagement of strength, flexibility, breath and mindfulness deeply resonated with her. Determined to bring this innovative method to Singapore, Dorothy travelled to Australia and later to London to become certified in Garuda Pilates, making her the first comprehensive Garudaâ“‡ certified instructor in Singapore. Her dedication and expertise led James D'Silva, the creator of the Garuda Method, to acknowledge her as the Master Trainer in Singapore. She initially offered Garuda classes online during the pandemic, and as studios reopened, she began teaching Garuda on traditional Pilates reformers. Eventually, her dream to introduce a dedicated Garuda studio materialised into Jin Pilates, providing Singaporeans and Singapore residents a truly unique Pilates experience unlike any other. Dorothy's vision is not only to share Garuda Pilates with Singapore but also to build a community that values mindful, functional movement. She believes in the power of movement to improve lives and is dedicated to helping her clients "move better" and with greater freedom. The Garuda Method, the cornerstone of Jin Pilates, was created by James D'Silva, a former dancer and choreographer who designed the practice to address chronic pain from multiple spine injuries he sustained throughout his dance career. Today, even in his 60s, D'Silva remains limber and strong, a testament to Garuda's effectiveness. The method stands out in the fitness world for its ability to merge respected movement disciplines into a single, fluid practice. Unlike traditional Pilates, which often focuses on isolated and linear movements, Garuda brings an entirely different level of engagement to the body. It introduces a greater range of motion and dynamic dimensions, allowing multi-faceted movements that engage the entire body at once. Garuda Pilates is known for its innovative use of breathwork, which is integrated into each movement, guiding practitioners to a deeper connection with their bodies. This practice not only tones and strengthens but also provides cardiovascular benefits similar to those achieved through running—without the impact on joints. The result is a well-rounded workout that feels refreshing, invigorating, and restorative. The apparatus, a fusion of Pilates Reformer, Cadillac and Chair, is longer and wider, enabling varied movements and greater joint mobility. Benefits for those with injuries or chronic pain One of the standout aspects of Garuda Pilates is its suitability for individuals recovering from injuries or dealing with chronic conditions, such as scoliosis. Jin Pilates has become a sanctuary for clients seeking both fitness and rehabilitation, as Garuda's emphasis on mindful movement allows for a therapeutic experience that complements traditional rehabilitation. Dorothy has witnessed clients with scoliosis who have come to her class with limited mobility only to find, over time, that they can move in ways they had not thought possible. Though it cannot alter structural issues, Garuda empowers clients to move confidently despite existing conditions. Its functional movements restore mobility and flexibility, relieve pain and enhance strength. Through her work, Dorothy has helped clients overcome 'niggling' discomforts of both old and chronic injuries, empowering them to reconnect with their bodies in new ways. For those who have been hesitant about exercise due to pain, Garuda Pilates offers a gentler yet powerful alternative. Jin Pilates is designed to welcome everyone, from complete beginners to experienced practitioners. Dorothy works with a range of clients, from the fit and active to beginners, as well as those in rehabilitation or pre/postnatal stages. Her introductory classes offer a supportive space for newcomers, ensuring a smooth start by introducing clients to the Garuda Apparatus and the fundamentals of the method. Jin Pilates prioritises a personalised, hands-on experience that guides students safely into this new form of movement. To make Garuda Pilates even more accessible, Jin Pilates offers beginner packages and special introductory group classes, which are also available through ClassPass. Clients can also start with private sessions before transitioning to group classes, ensuring they are comfortable with the equipment and movements. This approach makes Garuda Pilates approachable for those unfamiliar with the method, helping them feel empowered and supported every step of the way. For those seeking an intensive experience, Jin Pilates also offers mini-boot camps several times a year. These include a series of sessions that allow participants to delve deeper into Garuda's benefits, combining apparatus work, mat exercises, and barre techniques. Additionally, Dorothy plans to launch teacher training next year, inviting others to join the movement as Garuda instructors and spread its transformative benefits. Follow Jin Pilates on social media for the latest updates on schedules, special offers and upcoming launches. As the first Garuda studio in Singapore, Jin Pilates extends an invitation to anyone curious to experience a truly unique and holistic approach to movement - an experience that is best felt rather than explained. Whether you're looking to improve flexibility, alleviate pain, or explore a new form of mindful exercise, Jin Pilates provides a welcoming environment for all. In Dorothy's words, "I believe that more people should learn to move better. Garuda Pilates is a way to truly understand and experience your body's potential in a way that's restorative, empowering, and inclusive for everyone." Ready to experience the transformative power of Garuda Pilates? Book an introductory session at Jin Pilates today and start your journey toward mindful, pain-free movement with Singapore's first comprehensive Garuda-certified instructor, Dorothy. Explore what's possible for your body with guidance from an expert - because every movement counts toward a healthier, more balanced you. Media Contact

