  Friday, November 22, 2024
Thursday, 21 November 2024, 21:20 HKT/SGT
Source: neurocare group AG
neurocare Group AG Welcomes Kevin Reeder as Chief Financial Officer
neurocare group AG, a best practice platform for mental health and performance, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Reeder as Chief Financial Officer of the company, from January 1st 2025.

MUNICH, Nov 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - neurocare group AG ("neurocare" or the "Company"), a best practice platform for mental health and performance, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Reeder as Chief Financial Officer of the company, from January 1st 2025.

neurocare appoints Kevin Reeder as CFO starting January 2025neurocare appoints Kevin Reeder as CFO starting January 2025

Kevin Reeder holds an MBA from Oxford University and is currently the CEO of the venture capital firm bm|t, one of neurocare´s largest investors. Kevin has a long history in international investment management both in the US and in Europe, spanning venture capital, private equity, and publicly traded investments.

Prior to joining bm|t, Kevin held key roles at INVESCO, Silvergate Capital, GVO Asset Management, and Bank am Bellevue. He also gained experience outside of the investment sector as Head of Data and Credit at M-KOPA, a high-growth company in Africa, where he led fundraising efforts, managed financial operations, and established the company's data analytics platform.

Kevin joined the neurocare board at the end of 2021 and played a key role in fundraising, strategy, and M&A. He will step aside from the board to fully focus on his responsibilities as CFO, driving financial strategy and supporting neurocare's growth initiatives.

"We are delighted to welcome Kevin Reeder as neurocare's new CFO. Having worked with Kevin since joining the board, I have developed a deep respect and admiration for him as a business leader who understands our business and vision. Kevin's exceptional expertise and longstanding familiarity with neurocare's goals make him an ideal fit to help drive our growth and deliver value to our stakeholders," said Tristan de Boysson, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

"Kevin's appointment as CFO completes neurocare's Global Leadership Team at a time of such exciting growth for our innovative company," said Thomas Mechtersheimer, Founder & CEO of neurocare. "Having worked closely with Kevin as a Board member, I am confident that his deep understanding of our business will enable us to drive neurocare's growth faster right away. On a personal note, I am much looking forward to sharing my life's professional vision and purpose with someone so energetic and equally purpose driven."

"I am honored to step into the role of CFO at neurocare and to be part of such a forward-thinking company dedicated to transforming mental health and performance," said Kevin Reeder. "Having had the privilege of working with neurocare as a Board member, I have a deep appreciation for the team's vision and the positive impact we're making. I look forward to leveraging my experience to support neurocare's growth and financial strategy as we continue to expand our reach and become a global leader in mental healthcare."

Contact Information:
Sally Remington
Global Marketing Manager
media@neurocaregroup.com
+49 152 2305 8385

SOURCE: neurocare group AG




Topic: Press release summary
Source: neurocare group AG

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

