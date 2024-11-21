Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
NaaS Q3 2024 Recap: Strategic Shifts and Tech Innovations for Growth
- NaaS Technology Inc. Q3 2024 Earnings Call Q&A Summary:

HONG KONG, Nov 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS), a leading EV charging services company in China, recently held their Q3 2024 earnings call. During the Q&A session, analysts and investors sought insights into the company’s financial performance, operational strategies, and long-term goals. Key areas of discussion included profitability, cost management, market strategy, and technological advancements.

1. Profitability and Margin Improvement: Responding to a question about gross profit and margin trends, management highlighted a 19% increase in gross profit from Q2 to Q3 and a record-high gross margin of 57%. The improvement was attributed to a focus on high-margin charging services and stringent cost controls, with expectations of further enhancements as the company scales.

2. Operational Cost Reductions: Addressing inquiries on operational expenses, executives at NaaS reported a 44% reduction in operational losses compared to Q2, achieved by streamlining resources and cutting selling expenses by 41.7% and administrative expenses by 15%. They emphasized that measures reflect the company’s commitment to maintaining efficiency and profitability.

3. Positive Non-IFRS Net Income: Asked about the significance of achieving positive non-IFRS net income, management emphasized a milestone of RMB 21 million net income in Q3. This shift was credited to reduced reliance on subsidies, improved revenue quality, and tax benefits from profitable subsidiaries.

4. User Subsidies and Revenue Sustainability: Analysts inquired about trends in user subsidies and their impact on profitability. NaaS explained its strategic reduction of subsidies early in 2024, which improved take rates and fostered a more sustainable revenue model, driven by organic growth rather than incentives.

5. Competitive Positioning: When questioned on competitive advantages, the company pointed to its asset-light model, advanced AI-powered platform, and ecosystem partnerships as key differentiators. These enable scalability and operational efficiency while maintaining market leadership.

6. Synergies with Parent Company: Addressing a query on the partnership with NewLink, NaaS parent company, management noted that over 70% of new users were acquired organically through parent company NewLink’s ecosystem. This collaboration has reduced marketing expenses and enhanced user retention through shared resources.

7. Focus on Core Charging Services: Responding to a question about strategic focus, executives highlighted the company's pivot to high-margin, asset-light charging services, which drove a record gross profit margin and allowed for better resource allocation compared to lower-margin energy solutions.

8. Regional Expansion: Questions about recent expansions led to a discussion of partnerships in Fujian Province, which appear to have added over 100 charging stations and 1,600 DC fast chargers to NaaS. This seems to align with NaaS’s strategy to further develop a nationwide charging network, supported by AI-driven tools for operational efficiency.

9. Charger Network Growth: On the topic of infrastructure, management attributed a 49% year-over-year increase in connected chargers to strategic site selection, technological innovations, and partnerships, emphasizing NaaS as a leader in China’s EV charging market.

Overall, the Q&A session provided insights into how NaaS and its management are leveraging operational efficiencies, strategic shifts, and technology to strengthen its market position while pursuing sustainable growth and profitability.




