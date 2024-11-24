

SAN FRANCISCO / MUMBAI, Nov 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, has been recognized as a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave(TM): Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q4 2024. The report evaluated 14 top global vendors across 28 criteria, including experience optimization, identity resolution and privacy, customer analytics, and mobile. CleverTap received its highest scores in three key evaluation criteria: experience optimization, mobile, and pricing flexibility and transparency. Moreover, CleverTap is also among the only three vendors, out of the top 14 global providers evaluated, to receive 'above average' customer feedback, which we believe is a testament to the positive feedback from CleverTap customers, signifying trust and loyalty with the brand. Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, CleverTap said, "At CleverTap, our focus has always been on empowering brands to deliver personalized experiences that resonate deeply with their audiences. And we believe that being recognized as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave(TM) CCMH Hubs 2024 report not only validates our commitment but also strengthens our resolve to continue setting new standards in customer engagement and growth." The Forrester Wave(TM) Cross Channel Marketing Hubs, Q4 2024 report states that "CleverTap offers an all-in-one platform for midsize enterprises; larger enterprises should consider its verticalized solutions to complement their Cross-Channel Marketing Hub (CCMH) ecosystem." Customers trust CleverTap; one noted how it understands their tech needs to integrate across marketing, CRM, and operations. The company's vision for inconspicuous engagement, based on customer consent and anticipation, resonates well, as does its view that MarTech should be a living cartography or ecosystem rather than a fixed stack. Additionally, IntelliNODE stands out as an embedded AI copilot that creates a network of experiments and automatically determines winning engagement paths, balancing individual and broader segment optimization. For more insights, you can access your complimentary copy of the report- https://clevertap.com/forrester-wave-cross-channel-marketing-hubs-q4-2024-report/ About CleverTap CleverTap is the leading all-in-one customer engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value. CleverTap is trusted by over 2000 brands like Decathlon, Domino’s, Levis, Jio, Emirates NBD, Puma, Croma (A Tata Enterprise), Swiggy, SonyLIV, Axis Bank, AirAsia, TD Bank, Ooredoo, and Tesco to help build personalized experiences for all their customers. The platform is powered by TesseractDBTM, the world’s first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering speed and cost efficiency at scale. Backed by top-tier investors such as Accel, Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, CDPQ and 360 One, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, with presence across Seattle, London, São Paulo, Bogota, Mexico, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Singapore, Vietnam, and Jakarta. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clevertap/ X: https://twitter.com/CleverTap For more information: SONY SHETTY, Director, Communications, CleverTap, +91 9820900036, sony@clevertap.com ASHMIT CHAUDHARY, Associate Consultant, Archetype, +91 8850752121, ashmit.chaudhary@archetype.co





Topic: Research / Industry Report

Source: CleverTap

Sectors: Media & Marketing, Retail & eCommerce, Cloud & Enterprise, Wireless, Apps, Advertising, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI], Startups

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

