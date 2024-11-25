Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
KOSPET Launches M3 Ultra and T3 Ultra Rugged Smartwatches in Malaysia, Redefining Durability and Innovation
Introducing Advanced Wearable Technology with Military-Grade Resilience and Cutting-Edge Features

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - KOSPET, a global leader in rugged smartwatch innovation, has officially launched its highly anticipated KOSPET M3 Ultra and KOSPET T3 Ultra rugged smartwatch models in Malaysia. These flagship additions to KOSPET’s renowned KOSPET TANK series bring Malaysians access to state-of-the-art wearables designed to combine durability, advanced functionality, and sophisticated design.

KOSPET M3
KOSPET M3

The KOSPET M3 Ultra stands out with its exceptional combination of robust design and cutting-edge technology. Equipped with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, the smartwatch features a stainless-steel bezel and a Corning® Gorilla® Glass screen for enhanced durability and resistance. Designed to withstand extreme environments, the KOSPET M3 Ultra is military-certified with MIL-STD-810H standards and offers 5ATM and IP69K water resistance. The model is further complemented by a 480mAh battery that delivers up to 15 days of usage, alongside dual-band GPS with six-satellite positioning for precise navigation, making it an ideal choice for adventurers and fitness enthusiasts alike.

KOSPET T3
KOSPET T3

Similarly, the KOSPET T3 Ultra showcases an impressive array of features tailored for those with active lifestyles. With its 1.43-inch AMOLED display and full metal bezel, the smartwatch exudes sophistication while offering rugged reliability. The KOSPET T3 Ultra boasts advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities, including over 170 sports modes and smart recognition of six key sports movements. Swimmers will particularly benefit from its SWOLF tracking functionality. Equipped with a powerful 500mAh battery and dual-band GPS, the KOSPET T3 Ultra ensures a seamless and reliable user experience, whether for outdoor adventures or everyday activities.

Expressing excitement about the brand’s expansion into Malaysia, Mr. Young Zhang, Southeast Asia Sales Director of KOSPET, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the KOSPET M3 Ultra and KOSPET T3 Ultra to the Malaysian market. These models represent KOSPET’s dedication to blending durability, innovation, and modern design, catering to the evolving needs of our customers. With the special promotional pricing, we are confident that more Malaysians will be able to experience the excellence of KOSPET’s technology and take their fitness and lifestyle goals to new heights.”

With its entry into Malaysia, KOSPET aims to set a new benchmark in the wearable tech industry, providing rugged smartwatches that combine functionality and style. The limited-time promotion on the KOSPET products is expected to attract significant interest, solidifying KOSPET’s position as a leader in the market. Customers can find these models at authorised retailers and online platforms.

From now till 31 December 2024, KOSPET will be available during the exclusive promotion period at up to 50% off (regular price range from RM600-RM750) and a cash voucher of RM300, on Shopee.

Image Download

Download high-resolution images and videos from this LINK.

ABOUT Shenzhen KOSPET Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2018, KOSPET is a global leader in rugged smartwatch innovation, with operations in Shenzhen, China, and a design centre in Washington, USA. Renowned for introducing military-grade smartwatches, including the TANK series, KOSPET combines durability, cutting-edge technology, and advanced functionality. Their smartwatches feature high-resolution AMOLED displays, dual-band GPS with six-satellite positioning, over 170 sports modes, comprehensive health monitoring, and water resistance up to 5ATM and IP69K. With a presence in over 70 countries and millions of users worldwide, KOSPET continues to set benchmarks in wearable technology, catering to the evolving needs of outdoor enthusiasts and everyday consumers. Find out more about the KOSPET at kospet.com, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

For media information, kindly contact:
Triven Marketing Group, for KOSPET
Jazzmin Wan
Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz




